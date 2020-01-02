Welcome to Flagging Down the Double E's.

This newsletter explores Dylan concerts on the given date in history. They’re not usually straight reviews; more like essays, researched articles, or original interviews inspired by the show in question. Each entry includes a downloadable recording of the show in question.

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Below find an archive of many of the Dylan concerts I’ve explored so far, organized by year. You can also go to the pages for some individual series I’ve done:

Note: Downloads here only stay up for a few weeks, so most of these links will just have the writeups. If you want the recordings, I’d recommend going to the A-Z forum on Expecting Rain, which has basically everything.

Dylan Shows Covered So Far

* = for paid subscribers only

1961

05-06, Indian Neck Folk Festival, Branford, CT

07-29, Riverside Church, New York, NY *

09-06, Gaslight Cafe, New York, NY *

09?-??, Gerde's Folk City?, New York, NY *

10-01, Gerde's Folk City, New York, NY

11-04, Carnegie Chapter Hall, New York, NY

1962

04-16?, Gerde's Folk City?, New York, NY

07-02, The Finjan, Montreal, Quebec

09-22, Carnegie Hall Hootenanny, New York, NY

10-??, Gaslight Cafe, New York, NY

12-21, King & Queen Pub, London, England

1963

03-31 (?), Gaslight Cafe, New York, NY

05-10, Brandeis Folk Festival, Waltham, MA *

1964

02-22, Berkeley Community Theatre, Berkeley, CA

02-25, The Steve Allen Show, Hollywood, CA *

05-17, Royal Festival Hall, London, England *

11-13, Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

11-27, Masonic Memorial Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

1965

03-17, Syria Mosque, Pittsburgh, PA *

04-03, Berkeley Community Theatre, Berkeley, CA

05-01, Odeon, Liverpool, UK

07-25, Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI

09-03, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA *

11-14/15, Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

12-11, Masonic Memorial Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

1966

02-04, Convention Center, Louisville, KY

02-05, Westchester County Center, White Plains, NY

02-06, Syria Mosque, Pittsburgh, PA *

02-10, Ellis Auditorium Amphitheatre, Memphis, TN *

02-11, The Mosque, Richmond, VA *

02-12, Municipal Auditorium, Norfolk, VA *

03-25, Center Arena, Seattle, WA *

04-19, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Australia *

05-15, De Montfort Hall, Leicester, England *

05-24, Olympia, Paris, France

05-27, Royal Albert Hall, London, England *

1969

1969-08-31, Isle of Wight, England

1974

[Note: Click here for a separate series on every single 1974 show!]

01-03, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL

01-04, Chicago Stadium, Chicago IL *

01-06, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA *

01-07, Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA

01-09/10, Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, ON *

01-11, Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada *

01-14, Boston Garden, Boston, MA

01-25, Tarrant County Convention Center Arena, Fort Worth, TX *

01-31, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *

02-14, The Forum, Inglewood, CA *

1975 [a series tracking every Rolling Thunder show]

10-30, Plymouth Memorial Hall, Plymouth, MA

10-31, Plymouth Memorial Hall, Plymouth, MA *

11-02, Technical University, Lowell, MA

11-04, Civic Center, Providence, RI (two shows) *

11-06, Civic Center, Springfield, MA (two shows)

11-08, Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, VT *

11-09, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH

11-11, Palace Theater, Waterbury, CT

11-13, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT *

11-15, Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY

11-17, War Memorial Coliseum, Rochester, NY *

11-19, Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA *

11-20, Harvard Square Theatre, Cambridge, MA *

11-21, Music Hall, Boston, MA

11-22, Brandeis University, Waltham, MA *

11-24, Civic Center, Hartford, CT

11-26, Civic Center, Augusta, ME *

11-27, Municipal Auditorium, Bangor, ME *

11-29, Coliseum, Quebec City, Canada

12-01, Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada

12-02, Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada *

12-04, Forum, Montreal, Quebec

12-07, Correctional Institute, Clinton, NJ

12-08, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *

1976

Click here for posts on EVERY SHOW on the 1976 Rolling Thunder tour. Additional posts outside that series below.

04-18, Civic Center, Lakeland, FL

04-21, Curtis Hixon Convention Center, Tampa, FL *

04-29, Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL

05-03, The Warehouse, New Orleans, LA

05-08, Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX

05-12, Municipal Auditorium, Austin, TX

05-19, Henry Levitt Arena, Wichita, KS *

05-23, Hughes Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

+ another

11-25, ‘The Last Waltz’, San Francisco, CA

1978

02-20, Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan

03-27, Entertainment Center, Perth, Australia

06-26, Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, West Germany

07-17, The Picnic at Blackbushe, Blackbushe, England

09-27, Nassau Coliseum, Uniondale, NY *

1979

11-01, Warfield Theatre, San Francisco, CA

11-26, Gammage Center, Tempe, AZ

12-09, Music Hall Community Center, Tucson, AZ *

1980

01-13, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA *

02-27, Grammy Awards, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA *

04-17, Massey Hall, Toronto, Canada

04-20, Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

05-01, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY *

05-16, Stanley Theatre, Pittsburgh, PA *

11-15, Warfield, San Francisco, CA

1981

07-10, Drammenshallen, Drammen, Norway

07-25, Place des Sports, Avignon, France *

10-25, Stabler Arena, Bethlehem, PA

11-04, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

1984

03-22, Late Night with David Letterman, New York, NY

+ another

05-23, Beverly Theater, Los Angeles, CA

05-27, Unidentified Studio, Verona, Italy *

06-09, Ullevi Stadion, Gothenburg, Sweden

06-10, Idrætsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

06-11, Stadion am Bieberer Berg, Offenbach, Germany *

06-21, Palaeur, Rome, Italy *

06-24, Stadion San Siro, Milan, Italy

07-05, St. James' Park, Newcastle, England

07-07, Wembley Stadium, London, England

07-08, Slane Castle, Slane, Ireland

1985

07-25, First International Poetry Festival, Moscow, USSR

09-19, Universal Studios, Los Angeles, CA

09-22, Farm Aid, Champaign, IL

1986

02-05, Athletic Park, Wellington, New Zealand

02-07, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand *

02-10, Entertainment Center, Sydney, Australia *

02-11, Entertainment Center, Sydney, Australia *

02-12, Entertainment Center, Sydney, Australia *

02-13, Entertainment Center, Sydney, Australia *

02-15, Memorial Drive, Adelaide, Australia *

02-19, Sports And Entertainment Centre, Melbourne, Australia

02-24, Entertainment Centre, Sydney, Australia *

+ another

03-08, Aichi-ken Taiikukan, Nagoya, Japan

03-10, Nippon Budokan Hall, Tokyo, Japan *

06-09, Sports Arena, San Diego, CA

06-11, Lawler Events Center, Reno, NV

06-26, Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN

07-02, Rubber Bowl, Akron, OH *

07-04, Rich Stadium, Buffalo, NY *

07-06, RFK Stadium, Washington, DC *

07-07, RFK Stadium, Washington DC

07-11, Civic Center Auditorium, Hartford, CT

07-24, Sandstone Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS

07-26, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO *

08-06, Mid-State Fairground, Paso Robles, CA

1987

07-12, Giants Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

09-13, Palasport, Turin, Italy *

09-20, Messehalle 20, Hanover, West Germany *

10-14, Wembley Arena, London, UK

1988

01-20, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony, Waldorf Astoria, New York, NY *

06-07, Concord Pavilion, Concord, CA

06-15, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Denver, CO

07-02, Great Woods Performing Arts Center, Mansfield, MA *

08-02, Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA *

08-04, Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

09-07, Champlain Valley Fairgrounds, Essex Junction, VT *

10-13, The Tower Theater, Upper Darby, PA *

10-16, Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

10-19, Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY

1989

07-29, Kingswood Music Theatre, Maple, ON *

08-04, Dane County Memorial Coliseum, Madison, WI *

08-29, Pan American Center, Las Cruces, NM

09-06, Starlight Bowl, San Diego, CA *

10-20, Mid-Hudson Arena, Poughkeepsie, NY

10-22, University of Rhode Island, South Kingston, RI *

11-04, Indiana University Of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA *

11-08, Duke University, Durham, NC *

1990

01-12, Toad's Place, New Haven, CT *

02-08, Hammersmith Odeon, London, England *

08-27, Holiday Star Music Theater, Merrillville, IN *

09-04, Riverpark Amphitheater, Tulsa, OK *

10-13, United States Military Academy, West Point, NY

1991

02-20, Grammy Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York City, NY *

05-04, Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Annex, Winston-Salem, NC

05-09, Northeastern University, Boston, MA *

07-04, Tanglewood, Lenox, MA

08-21, Imperator, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10-25, City Coliseum, Austin, TX *

1992

03-18, Perth Entertainment Center, Perth, Australia *

03-28, Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia *

03-29, Royal Theatre, Canberra, Australia *

04-22 - Royal Lahanina Tennis Stadium, Maui, HI *

05-04, Warfield Theater, San Francisco, CA *

07-01, Parc des Expositions, Reims, France *

07-05, Festa Comunale Unita, Correggio, Italy *

08-17/18, Massey Hall, Toronto, Ontario

08-20, Lake Conneaut Park, Meadville, PA *

08-21, Great Hall Hamilton Place, Hamilton, ON *

09-06, Liberty Memorial Park, Kansas City, MO

10-24, Gampel Pavillion, Storrs, CT *

11-03, Cincinnati Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH *

1993

01-17, Lincoln Memorial, Washington, DC *

02-17, Muziekcentrum Frits Philips, Eindhoven, Netherlands

04-16, Dedmon Center, Radford, VA *

06-29, Palais des Sports, Marseille, France *

09-02, Canadian National Exhibition, Toronto, ON *

09-03, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, NY

09-04, SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY *

09-05, Montage Mountain, Scranton, PA *

09-12, Great Woods Performing Arts Center, Mansfield, MA

10-09, Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA *

11-16/17, Supper Club, New York, NY

1994

02-16, Hiroshima Kousei Nenkin Kaikan, Hiroshima, Japan *

04-26, Municipal Auditorium, Sioux City, IA *

05-20-22, Great Music Experience, Nara, Japan

07-17, Stadion Cracovia, Kraków, Poland

08-21, Ohio State Fair, Columbus, OH *

10-09, Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

10-30, Warner Theater, Washington, DC *

11-09, Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, TN *

1995

03-11, Palac Kultury, Prague, Czech Republic

03-12, Palac Kultury, Prague, Czech Republic *

03-13, Palac Kultury, Prague, Czech Republic *

03-14, Stadthalle, Furth, Germany *

03-29-31, Brixton Academy, London, England *

04-06, Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland *

04-11, The Point, Dublin, Ireland *

06-15, Franklin County Airport, Highgate, VT

06-21, Theater Of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA *

06-29, The Spectrum, Oslo, Norway

09-02, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, OH

09-29, Sunrise Musical Theatre, Sunrise, FL *

09-30, Sundome, Tampa, FL *

10-16, McAlister Auditorium, New Orlean, LA *

11-04/05, Austin Music Hall, Austin, TX *

11-09, Symphony Hall, Phoenix, AZ *

11-19, Frank Sinatra 80th birthday, Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA

A special series on the Dylan/Patti Smith ‘Paradise Lost’ tour:

12-07, O'Neill Center, Danbury, CT

12-08, Worcester Auditorium, Worcester, MA *

12-09, Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA *

12-10, Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA *

12-11, Beacon Theatre, New York, NY *

12-13, Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA *

12-14, Beacon Theatre, New York, NY *

12-15, Electric Factory, Philadelphia, PA *

12-16, Electric Factory, Philadelphia, PA *

12-17, Electric Factory, Philadelphia, PA

1996

05-01, Mid-Hudson Civic Arena, Poughkeepsie, NY

05-14, Michigan Theater, Ann Arbor, MI *

07-12, Stadthalle, Magdeburg, Germany *

08-04, House Of Blues, Atlanta, GA

11-12, Five Flags Center, Dubuque, IA

11-13, Dane County Memorial Coliseum, Madison, WI *

1997

03-31, Memorial Stadium, St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada

04-10, U of Southern Maine, Portland, ME *

04-11, University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH *

04-22, Fisher Auditorium, Indiana, PA

05-22, Beverly Hilton Hotel, Los Angeles, CA *

08-03, Loon Mountain, Lincoln, NH *

08-07, Molson Amphitheatre, Toronto, Canada *

08-23, Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

12-01&02, Roxy, Atlanta, GA - soundchecks *

12-04, 9:30 Club, Washington, DC *

1998

01-13, Garde Arts Center, New London, CT *

01-14, Garde Arts Center, New London, CT *

01-18, Theater at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *

02-02, Symphony Hall, Springfield MA

02-14, Public Hall, Cleveland, OH *

02-17, Fabulous Fox Theatre, St. Louis, MO *

02-25, Grammy Awards, Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY *

04-13, Estádio Ícaro de Castro Mello, São Paulo, Brazil *

05-17, The Gorge, George, WA

06-12, Stadtpark, Hamburg, Germany

09-12, Christchurch Event Centre, Christchurch, New Zealand *

11-01, Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

1999

01-26, Everblades Arena, Fort Myers, FL *

02-07, Boutwell Auditorium, Birmingham, AL

06-20, Arrowhead Pond of Anaheim, Anaheim, CA *

07-03, Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, MN *

07-07, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

07-26, Tramps, New York, NY *

10-12, 20th Century Fox Lot, Los Angeles, CA

11-09, Temple University, Philadelphia, PA *

11-13, Continental Arena, East Rutherford, NJ *

11-14, Centrum Centre, Worcester, MA *

11-20, University of Delaware, Newark, DE *

2000 [A special series covered every spring concert]

03-10, Sun Theatre, Anaheim, CA

03-11, Cal Poly Recreation Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

03-12, Bakersfield Centennial Garden, Bakersfield, CA *

03-14, Visalia Convention Center, Visalia, CA *

03-15, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA *

03-16, Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz, CA

03-17, Reno Hilton Theater, Reno, NV

03-19, Holt Arena, Pocatello, ID *

03-20, Idaho Center Arena, Nampa, ID

03-21, Beasley Performing Arts Center, Pullman, WA *

03-22, Adams Event Center, Missoula, MT

03-24, Brick Breeden Field House, Bozeman, MT *

03-25, Shrine Auditorium, Billings, MT

03-26, Casper Events Center, Casper, WY *

03-27, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Arena, Rapid City, SD *

03-29, Civic Centre Arena, Bismarck, ND *

03-30, Civic Memorial Auditorium, Fargo, ND

03-31, Mayo Civic Center Arena, Rochester, MN *

04-01, Sioux Falls Arena, Sioux Falls, SD *

04-03, Five Seasons Center, Cedar Rapids, IA *

04-04, Omaha Civic Arena, Omaha, NE *

04-05, Bicentennial Center Arena, Salina, KS *

04-06, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

06-27, House Of Blues, Las Vegas, NV *

09-23, Cardiff International Centre Arena, Cardiff, England *

*** Here’s a special series covering every single show on the beloved Fall 2000 UK/Euro tour

2001

05-02, NorthWest Georgia Trade & Convention Center, Dalton, GA

07-08, Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland *

08-16, Century II Convention Center, Wichita, KS

08-18, Colorado State Fair, Pueblo, CO *

10-21, Denver Coliseum, Denver, CO *

10-23, Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, IA *

11-19, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *

2002

02-09, Phillips Arena, Atlanta, GA *

02-27, Grammy Awards, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA *

04-20, Filaforum, Milan, Italy *

04-21, Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

04-30, Le Zenith, Paris, France

08-03, Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI *

08-09, Harbour Station, Saint John, NB

08-15, Erie County Fair, Hamburg, NY *

10-04, Key Arena, Seattle, WA *

10-08, Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, CA

11-01 Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL *

11-13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY *

2003

02-26, Westpac Trust Entertainment Centre, Christchurch, New Zealand *

04-26, Municipal Auditorium, New Orleans, LA

04-29, The Trap, Nashville, TN

05-13, Amphitheatre at Regency Park, Cary, NC

07-27, Orange County Fair, Costa Mesa, CA

08-05, Verizon Wireless Amphitheater, Noblesville, IN

08-20, Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, NY *

10-04, Shea Stadium, Queens, NY [Bruce Springsteen show]

2004

03-05, Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL *

03-17, State Theatre, Detroit, MI *

03-21, Kool Haus, Toronto, ON *

04-09, The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

04-12-14, Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

06-06, Borgata Hotel Casino and Spa, Atlantic City, NJ *

11-21, Harvard University, Allston, MA

2005

03-07, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA

03-08, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA *

03-09, Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA *

04-24, Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, Atlantic City, NJ *

06-23, Wahconah Park, Pittsfield, MA

07-17, Save-On Foods Centre, Victoria, British Columbia *

07-19, The Orpheum, Vancouver, BC *

07-21, The Orpheum, Vancouver, British Columbia

10-17, Stockholm Globe Arena, Stockholm, Sweden *

11-27, The Point Theatre, Dublin, Ireland *

2006

08-12, Fifth Third Ballpark, Comstock Park, MI *

08-13, Cooper Stadium, Columbus, OH *

08-30, Frontier Field, Rochester, MN

10-17, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA *

11-16, Continental Airlines Arena, East Rutherford, NJ *

2007

04-08, Heineken Music Hall, Amsterdam, The Netherlands *

10-22, Fox Theatre, St. Louis, MO

2008

02-21, House of Blues, Dallas, TX *

02-29, Arena Monterrey, Monterrey, Mexico *

03-11, Arena Santiago, Santiago, Chile *

03-13, Orfeo Superdomo, Córdoba, Argentina *

03-15, Estadio Velez Sarsfield, Buenos Aires, Argentina *

08-19, Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, Canandaigua, NY *

10-25, Interior Savings Centre, Kamloops, BC *

11-11, John Labatt Centre, London, Ontario

11-12, General Motors Centre, Oshawa, Ontario

11-21, United Palace, New York, NY *

2009

03-28, Malmo Arena, Malmo, Sweden *

2010

03-11, Zepp Osaka, Osaka, Japan

05-31, Cemil Topuzlu Open-Air Theatre, Istanbul, Turkey

2011

02-13, Grammy Awards, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

06-22, Alcatraz Club, Milan, Italy *

08-09, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, NY *

08-16, Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD *

10-13, Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales *

2012

11-08, Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI

2013

07-14, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

08-03, Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA *

11-23, Opera House, Blackpool, England *

2014

07-15, Tradgardsforeningen, Gothenburg, Sweden

09-07, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia

11-23, Academy Of Music, Philadelphia, PA

2015

04-14, Johnny Mercer Theater, Savannah, GA *

04-24, Fox Theatre, Atlanta, GA *

2016

04-04, Bunkamura Orchard Hall, Tokyo, Japan *

06-22, Pinewood Bowl Theater, Lincoln, NE

07-06, Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA *

10-07, Desert Trip, Indio, CA *

10-14, Desert Trip, Indio, CA

2017

04-01, Stockholm Waterfront Auditorium, Stockholm, Sweden

05-??, Secret Warehouse, Bray, Ireland

06-13, Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

06-14, Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

2018

08-06, Star Performing Arts Centre, Singapore

10-20, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL *

11-02, DPAC, Durham, NC

2019

07-12, Hyde Park, London, England

10-14, Frost Amphitheater, Palo Alto, California

10-26, The Eagles Ballroom, Milwaukee, WI

11-12, UMBC Event Center, Baltimore, MD

11-13, Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA

12-02, Beacon Theater, New York, NY

2021

07-18, Bon Bon Club, Shadow Kingdom *

11-02, Riverside Theatre, Milwaukee, WI *

11-03, Auditorium Theatre, Chicago, IL *

11-10, Knoxville Civic Auditorium, Knoxville, TN

11-15, UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, PA

11-29, The Met, Philadelphia, PA *

12-02, The Anthem, Washington DC

2022

03-03, Arizona Federal Theatre, Phoenix, AZ *

03-04, Tucson Music Hall, Tucson, AZ

03-19, Saenger Theatre, New Orleans, LA *

03-30, Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, NC

05-28, First Interstate Center for the Arts, Spokane, WA

06-15, Pantages Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

10-23, London Palladium, London, England *

10-24, London Palladium, London, England *

10-28, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

11-04, New Theatre, Oxford, England *

11-07, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

2023

04-06, Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan *

04-07, Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan *

04-08, Festival Hall, Osaka, Japan *

04-12, Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan *

04-14, Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan *

04-15, Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan

04-16, Garden Theater, Tokyo, Japan

06-15, Plaza de Toros, Alicante, Spain

06-21, Palacio de los Deportes de La Rioja, Logroño, Spain *

06-26, Theatre Jean-Deschamps, Carcassonne, France

06-29, L’Amphithéâtre, Lyon, France

09-23, Farm Aid, Noblesville, IN

10-01, Midland Theater, Kansas City, MO *

10-06, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL *

10-07, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL *

10-08, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago, IL *

10-27, Massey Hall, Toronto, ON

10-29, Place Des Arts, Montreal, QC *

11-03, Orpheum Theatre, Boston, MA

11-07/8, Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY *

11-12, Symphony Hall, Springfield, MA *

11-14, Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, NY

11-19, The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA *

11-20/1, NJ Performing Arts Center, Newark, NJ *

12-03, Aiken Theater, Evansville, IN *

2024

03-01, Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Fort Lauderdale, FL *

03-17, Belk Theater, Charlotte, NC

03-18, Crown Theatre, Fayetteville, NC

03-23, Palace Theater, Louisville, KY *

03-26/27, Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville, TN *

03-29/30, Orpheum Theatre, Memphis, TN

04-06, ACL Live at the Moody Theatre, Austin, TX *

06-21, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

06-22, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC *

06-23, Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC *

06-28, Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, NY *

06-29, Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY *

07-02, Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA *

07-06, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel, NY

08-10, Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA *

09-07, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL *

09-08, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO *

09-11, Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH *

09-15, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI *

09-17, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo, NY *

10-04, O2 Universum, Prague, Czech Republic *

10-17, Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt, Germany *

10-24/25, La Seine Musicale, Paris, France

2024-11-03, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

2024-11-05/6, Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland

11-08, Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England *

11-09, Civic Hall, Wolverhampton, England *

11-12, Royal Albert Hall, London, England

11-13, Royal Albert Hall, London, England *

11-14, Royal Albert Hall, London, England *

2025

03-25, Tulsa Theater, Tulsa, OK

04-01, Orpheum Theater, Omaha, NE *

04-02, Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, IA *

04-05, The Sonnentag Center, Eau Claire, WI *

04-08, Adler Theatre, Davenport, IA *

04-11, Elliot Hall of Music, West Lafayette, IN *

04-16, Miller Auditorium, Kalamazoo, MI *

04-17, Stranahan Theater, Toledo, OH

05-13, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ

05-15, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA

05-24, Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA

06-20, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

06-21, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, OH

07-25, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

07-26, PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC

08-01, Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

08-02, SPAC, Saratoga Springs, NY

08-03, Bank of NH Pavilion, Gilford, NH

08-08, Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY

09-06, Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

09-07, Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

10-30/31, Palais des Congres, Paris, France

11-07, Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK

11-13, Building Society Arena, Coventry, England

11-16/17, SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, Scotland

11-25, 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

2026

03-21, Orpheum Theatre, Omaha, NE *

03-22, Washington Pavilion, Sioux Falls, SD *

03-28, Coronado, Rockford, IL *

03-30, Genesee Theatre, Waukegan, IL *

04-03, Dow Events Center, Saginaw, MI *

04-04, Masonic Temple Theatre, Detroit, MI *

04-10, KeyBank State Theatre, Cleveland, OH *

04-16, SKYPAC, Bowling Green, KY *

04-17, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, Chattanooga, TN *

04-22, Macon City Auditorium, Macon, GA *

04-25, Thalia Mara Hall, Jackson, MS *

05-01, Abilene Auditorium, Abilene, TX *

06-04, McMenamins Edgefield, Troutdale, OR

06-13, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA *

06-14, Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA *

06-29, Moody Amphitheater, Austin, TX

06-30, Whitewater Amphitheater, New Braunfels, TX

07-08, Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago, IL

07-10, PNC Pavilion At Riverbend, Cincinnati, OH

07-16, Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA

07-21, Forest Hills Stadium, New York, NY

07-23, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA

08-01, Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN

10-17, Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

10-19, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

10-21, Forum Horsens, Horsens, Denmark