Listening to today’s subscriber-requested Rolling Thunder ’76 show in Tampa, one song jumped out. It wasn’t “Seven Days,” though that’s the best-known performance, having been used for the first Bootleg Series box set. It was “Wild Mountain Thyme,” one of Dylan’s acoustic duets with Joan Baez. It’s one of those old folk songs that’s stuck with Dylan. He…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.