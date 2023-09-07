Day three of our journey through Carol Casper’s amazing never-seen 1993 show videos. We travel to Scranton now, for four songs different than any we’ve seen prior. Two that open and close the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour every night, as it happens, plus two he hasn’t played in a while. Let’s go!

Every Grain of Sand

Wardrobe report: Thin-striped shirt, zebra-adjacent and studded pants. He’s still got that killer studded guitar strap, which in this video in the clear light of day, I can see sports a cool buckle. Looks like a converted belt. John Jackson, meanwhile, in his tie-dye poncho looks like he’s hanging out on Shakedown Street outside a Grateful Dead show.

We start with the song Bob ends with these days. I can’t imagine a ’93 “Grain” is gonna sound much like a ’23 “Grain.” The opening instrumental is missing some footage, but it kicks in properly just in time for the lyrics, at 1:25. And shoutout to the dude who hollers “Yeah!” when he hears the opening line. One of us! One of us!