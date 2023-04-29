Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JB Minton 📺's avatar
JB Minton 📺
Apr 29, 2023Edited

After truly getting into Dylan’s full catalog (it took me 15 years of wandering through all those records), I can feel the religious presence in almost all of his songs, especially over the past 20 years.

But that Slow Train Coming period of the late 1970s and early 80s was a true religious conversion and transcendent artistic period of expression.

I will write about it and align it to what happened inside Miles Davis when he broke from Post-Bop and went electric.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
James Proffitt's avatar
James Proffitt
Apr 29, 2023

Thanks for the write-up Ray. It was a hot, packed night in a tiny club. We were stood up front and had come from seeing him the night before in a casino in Mississippi. They brought the intensity. I saw John Prine and Emmylou Harris sitting on stools at the bar. They were having a roaring time. Emmylou was up on her knees on her stool just rocking.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture