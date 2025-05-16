Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Jodaitis's avatar
George Jodaitis
4h

Hi David - Thanks for the review glad your son got to see Bob with you sounds lovely I took my youngest daughter to a Dead show but she was only two and doesn’t remember it . Saw the Outlaw tour last summer and loved every minute. Can’t wait to see this years version with the new additions “Desolation Wrench”🔧 gave me a good laugh . I hope he’s keeps Blind Willie as that’s one of my favorites and Garden Party which is a gas because I’ve just been listening to it again lately and getting the back story. I know it was a school night but why wouldn’t you stay for a lil of Willie just asking . I’ll check out your podcast .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Henry J. Bernstein's avatar
Henry J. Bernstein
5h

I'm a wreck reading this. So moving David. I'm hoping to do something similar this summer with my little ones. Thank you for the shout out. I can't wait to have you back on the pod!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture