Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Photo from New Orleans April 1, by Duncan Hume

Last night in Austin, Bob Dylan played the final show of this leg of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour. In fact, by most indications, this was the final show of the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour period. This summer he’s joining the Outlaw tour with Willie Nelson and friends, then who knows what’s next?

I’ve got a big series coming shortly looking back at the entire tour, but first, a morning-after report from Austin last night from Lee Ranaldo of Sonic Youth and beyond. Lee last reported in from Newark a few months ago and I’m thrilled to welcome him back to write about what sounds like a very special show—with one major, major change from the two-and-a-half years of shows that preceded it. Over to Lee…

Last thoughts on Rough and Rowdy Ways (not likely)

“and just like that, it’s over”

I was so happy that a confluence of things found me in Austin this week to attend what seems to be the final show of Bob’s 2 1⁄2 year long R&RW tour odyssey. November 2021 thru April 2024, pretty consistently. One of the most focused tours of his career, with a specific, limited and mostly unwavering, set list. I saw two of the New York City shows on the second week of the tour in Nov 2021, and a few others along the way, with tonight’s tour finale as a bookend. Let me say at the outset that Dylan - his life and his work - is a joy and an obsession, and I’ve been happy to share remarks, thoughts and impressions about the tour w some of you fellow travelers along the way. Nothing inspires me more or give me more joy than to be in his presence and in his preferred place – the concert hall. Which one matters less than that it’s a place where music is performed for a crowd to witness, and that’s where he wants to be, performing songs for us. It’s always been where he wanted to be. Nothing said below takes away from the fact that there’s nowhere I’d rather be than at a Bob Dylan concert and nothing he could do would ever been less than fully fascinating to me. Roll on, Bob.

I saw my first Dylan show in Binghamton NY in 1978 on the Street-Legal tour, and have spent 45 years or so going in and out and then in and further and further in w Dylan’s music. He and his works are to be treasured.

Sonic Youth played some rather large theatres in Austin, but I’d never been to tonight’s venue, ‘ACL Live at the Moody Theatre’ before. I’d heard that there wasn’t a bad seat in the house, and indeed it felt very good inside – sightlines were good and the house didn’t feel overly large. We were upstairs in the front row of the balcony, just left of center, a great viewing position, but unfortunately right in line w the ‘flown’ stage right PA speaker stack. I find myself more and more sensitive to the sound in these rooms these days, and these venues – every last one of them, pretty much – is always a new, nightly challenge for the Front of House sound folks that work in them. What sounds good on the floor doesn’t necessarily sound good up a level or two, and it’s hard to make it sound good everywhere. The band has been playing more quietly behind Bob as this tour has progressed, and Bob’s voice and piano have become more featured than ever. His piano playing on this tour has moved more and more into the foreground, up load and clear, and he’s been playing with a new confidence and abandon, which has been so exciting. His voice & piano both occupy a similar midrange section of the mix, and it’s not always an easy paring to mix well to every corner of the house. It was too treble-heavy where we were, and the harsh high end was frying my ears a little bit. My own personal complaint, not really much to do with the show itself. I heard it sounded better down on the floor.

The band came out full-on no-nonsense matter of fact almost as soon as the opening fanfare music came on and the lights dimmed, and started right in on Watching the River Flow and we were off.

One thing I love about Bob’s shows is the somewhat ramshackle nature of the performances, if I may call it that. This ensemble can be as tight as they want to be, but Bob doesn’t always seem to be looking for that. His piano playing seems almost purposely in-and-out of meter at times, just skimming the surface of the tempos, in a way that keeps the music so lively and refuses to let it become rote – ensuring that it is new and original every night. He’s still willing to walk the high wire - no, not willing to – determined to, and to not letting anyone on stage phone in it.

I always want to hear Bob clearly in the mix – his voice and piano (and I want it to sound good - grrrr: tonight - in our seats). I keep finding myself returning to the idea of his band as a quartet playing this music – minus Donnie Herron and Doug Lancio. Nothing against either of them – Donnie’s played sweetly behind Bob for a long time now, very effectively. But the way the sound is mixed – sort of as a unity, with basically only ensemble playing, and no solos at all – other than Bob’s piano or harp, I sometimes long for a more stripped backing. In this ensemble, for my money, Bob Britt and Tony are holding it down, and I’ve been enjoying Jerry Pentecost’s lighter touch of late. There doesn’t need to be another guitar filling space, or yet a third (pedal) guitar added to the mix. Across all the shows I’ve seen on this tour, Donnie and Doug have been the 2 players I’ve been least able to pick out, and I’ve wondered how it would sound without them, perhaps a little more skeletal but also less cluttered. When the band is playing so closely, and no-one stepping out – except Bob – extra layers don’t seem necessary to me. I’d love to hear a quartet-chamber-music version of this band.

Enter the real story of the night, and something so totally Bob. After 2 1⁄2 years of touring this music, the first guest to be welcomed to the stage of the entire tour happens on the last night when Bob introduces Jimmie Vaughan five numbers in. Jimmie actually replaces Doug Lancio – who, after 2/1/2 years of touring R&RW, sits out more than half of the last show of the tour! Jimmie plays on 10 of the last 13 songs of the night and of the tour. Scuttlebutt I’ve heard in the last days says Bob didn’t seem too happy with Doug’s playing of late - but this is only hearsay that I’ve picked up on the grapevine; I don’t know its veracity. But Jimmie played all the uptempo numbers once he was introduced, w Doug only coming back for the 3 slow numbers (Key West, Made Up My Mind, Muses) while JV sat, stage right, watching the proceedings.

Here's two things that sorta simultaneously jumped out at me. Firstly, it was of course fun to see a guest with the band, so much fun. Jimmie was great and played well, he livened things up immensely, but was not, I’d say, a good fit for a longer tenure w the band. His blues-based playing seemed almost obvious over many of Bob’s frankly blues-based changes. But as a soloist – as a new instrumental voice butting up against Bob’s for pretty much the first time on the R&RW tour – he brought the energy level way up. He was also up in the mix, playing some quite screaming blues licks at times, having a real voice in the goings on. It changed the character of the music immensely, and added a charge to the atmosphere. Jimmie occasionally seemed as though he’d been thrown in at the deep end, trying to follow some of the more circuitous chord sequences. Tony was generous with on-stage help, but Jimmie was occasionally watching Tony for cues when he should have been watching Bob gesturing for him to solo. I didn’t envy him his trial by fire – likely without any rehearsal, just a few chords sketched out on a sheet of paper. Was this one of Dylan’s famous live ‘auditions’?

[Editor’s note: It does sound like Paul James’ on-stage audition in 2008, where he swapped in for Bob’s current guitar players for part of the show—read his story here]

Perhaps a soloist breaks the spell of these songs and this tour, somewhat, I dunno. I found myself pondering a R&RW touring band where each member had more of a voice that occasionally stepped out of the ensemble instrumentally – players who could be sensitive to the needs of his songs – and to play, yes, somewhat softly around him and under him – yet also speak with him musically. I think that would be so fine, although I realize it’s almost exactly the opposite of what this tour set out to do – to provide an instrumental bed for Bob. Who knows what’s next, or what the summer tour will bring, in terms of lineup or setlist? I know I’m not alone when I say I can’t wait to find out.

In the end, no final last-show-of-a-years-long-tour fanfare, no ‘thank you, crew’, band introductions now gone as well. Just one final, exquisite Every Grain of Sand and then the standing bow, lights going down, and the whole thing’s over.

Happy Trails to you, until we meet again.

Lee Ranaldo Austin, Apr 7, 2024

Thanks Lee! Check out his recent album of experimental Velvet Underground covers alongside Pascal Comelade and Ramon Prats. He’s also got an excellent essay trying to track down Dylan’s first-ever recording that opens the Dylan Center’s new book Mixing Up the Medicine.

No tape yet, but, if you’re a paid subscriber, keep an eye on our Discord.

And you should be, because coming very soon to this newsletter, a special five-part series mostly for subscribers only…