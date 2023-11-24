Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Lee Ranaldo needs no introduction. He’s most famous, of course, as a member of… The Million Dollar Bashers, the I’m Not There soundtrack house band where he covered Dylan tunes alongside Television’s Tom Verlaine, Wilco’s Nels Cline, and Bob Dylan And His Band’s Tony Garnier.

Oh, and when he had a break from his Bashers duties, Lee also had some side project for 30 years called Sonic Youth.

Ranaldo’s a passionate Dylan fan (his essay is a highlight of the new Dylan Center book). He was at both of the recent shows in Newark, NJ earlier this week and reports in on the happenings! Over to Lee…

I caught both of Bob Dylan’s shows at the Newark New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Nov 20 & 21, 2023. Nice venue w good sound, a bit bigger than, say, The Beacon, a little less intimate than that mainstay venue for Bob in New York. Bob’s stage set has long had a certain no-nonsense elegance about it, and the current look – back curtains open to road cases and the back of the theatre, unchanging static lights, created a nice, non-distracting space. I had a lucky seat, solo, 8th row center on Monday night, right in front of Patti, Lenny, and Tony Shanahan. Always nice to see friends. I was wondering if Patti is in touch w Bob these days. I saw her open for him back when they were touring together in 1995, a double bill made in heaven. On Tuesday night I was up in the second balcony w my family and friends – it was our 24-year-old son's first Dylan show. Downstairs up close is always a treat, but the mix actually felt better upstairs in the balcony, a bit more balanced and blended. Sometimes, up close, the PA and the stage sound can work against each other.

The energy in the crowd was really high. We all love him so much! I almost forgot how much fun the pre- and post-show meetups at his gigs are – all the Bobcats loose on the streets. I had some really cool hangs with friends old and new on both nights, inside and outside, all of us there through the inspiration we get from this man. The crowd was also very respectful, listening, very few distractions or cat-calling.

Two shows in Newark with identical set lists that could not have felt more distinct! Almost every song left a completely different impression from one night to the next – he truly approaches them fresh each night. We didn't get “Jersey Girl” or any other site-specific songs as he's been doing lately, too bad. He did give shout outs to Jersey natives ‘the Boss’, Joe Pesci, Queen Latifah and ‘Ol’ Blue Eyes’ on Monday, and on Tuesday wished Bruce a speedy recovery from his ailments of late. I really appreciate how much of his current music he’s playing, and the variations he continues to find within this limited group of songs from night to night. Sonic Youth, in our time, was always interested in playing our most recent music, rather than sticking to crowd-pleasers or “hits” (ha – we had none!). In Bob's case, it keeps him from becoming an oldies act, and that’s incredibly important. Get stuck in that rut and you soon become the Stones (although “Rolling Stone Blues,” the last track on their new one, with just Mick singing and blowing harp and Keith playing electric, is not half bad!). The only way to stay alive onstage is to look forward, and he knows it and shows it to us – no spoon-feeding, no pandering. After all, he's an artist, and we already know he don't look back. Which is what keeps us all guessing… and listening.

I was so elated to simply be there in his presence. How nice to see him center stage at the grand piano rather than behind the wall of the old upright. He’s more present on stage at the grand. His voice seems in real good shape, his sense of melody and phrasing still unsurpassed. For me, it’s always best when the band turns down the volume and lets his voice lead the proceedings. These days when I see him w 5 guys behind him, I long for a stripped-down show with only a quartet – or a trio! Imagine seeing Bob with just Tony on bass, drums and one guitar – wouldn’t that be incredible? I believe it would give his voice even more latitude.

There are some great ensemble set pieces where the band really rave it up and get cooking (“False Prophet,” “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight,” “Serve Somebody”). These guys are another in a long list of sympathetic collaborators that have backed him over the years. On both nights, while introducing the band, Bob acknowledged them: “These songs are not easy to play, and this band does a fine job, don’t you agree?” It’s true – the band is pretty perfect for this set of songs, which demand very few frills, and they have been steadfast players behind him since the R&RW tour began in 2021. In terms of the sound in the hall, it’s always a crapshoot. From my orchestra seat on Monday night the drums seemed too loud behind him. The crack of new drummer Jerry Pentecost's snare crowded the center of the mix, competing w Bob’s vocals. But on Tuesday night, upstairs, I didn’t feel that at all, the drums were right in the pocket and Jerry brings new energy to the band. The piano sound, especially upstairs, sounded a little over-bright at times, more canned than grand, but loud and clear. Both nights I disliked the thin metallic 'DI' sound of Doug Lancio’s acoustic guitar – surely they can get a more natural sound from an acoustic than that?? Aside from his nice work on the violin, which stood out clearly, Donnie Herron’s steel and other instruments were a bit buried in the mix both nights. Bob Britt holds the proceedings together with his solid electric guitar work. Tony – steadfast Tony – had some wonderful turns on the upright. His bow sounded like a bass harmonica on “Mother of Muses” – such a deep bottom.

A Dylan show is, most of all, about his voice and piano, honestly. I’ve never heard his piano so up front in the mix! He’s playing with such joy and abandon, so relaxed. I heard some recent remarks about his ‘claw-hand’ piano style – comparisons to Thelonious Monk seem apt; he often evokes Monk's stabbing-at-the-keys, angular, percussive style. I coined him ‘The Disruptor’ across these two nights: The band for the most part plays it pretty straight – there’s no soloing. Meanwhile, his playing continually disrupts the proceedings, and the at-times somewhat rote blues progressions the band is so faithfully executing. His piano keeps things firmly in the present moment, bringing the noise and keeping everyone onstage on their toes. Sometimes he strays off the rails – in the best of senses – away from the beat, stabbing out different ideas, adding a bit of chaos and spontaneity to the proceedings – so punk! Rough & rowdy for sure. There's no such thing as 'wrong notes' when Bob's playing (or singing, for that matter, so all you disbelievers, just get over it, ha) – he plays consonant, he plays dissonant, he paints nudes – and just when you think he’s waaay outside the box, he lands square on the beat to show you where it's at. I was transfixed at both shows, just marveling at this 82-year-old troubadour’s continued spirit and creativity. The band’s chill vibe, in the service of the master, is the scaffold that allows his carefree and experimental phrasing and playing.

It’s incredible how he still has the vitality and motivation to pull off so many shows each year at such a high standard. He’s not just phoning it in, he brings it every night. This is what he was born to do, and of course he’s known that all along: Song and Dance Man. Troubadour. Bard. After the concert Leah elatedly remarked “He's obviously the coolest person alive!” And he is!

Stay tuned,

Lee Ranaldo

New York City

Thanks Lee! Don't miss his essay on Dylan's first-ever recording, from Christmas Eve 1956, in the new Mixing Up the Medicine book from the Dylan Center.

If you missed it, catch up on my own recent dispatch from the road: