Last Night in Carcassonne (By Matthew Ingate)
2023-06-26, Theatre Jean-Deschamps, Carcassonne, France
Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:
Here I am trying to focus on book promotion — ahem — and Bob Dylan has the gall to continue right on touring! We really should have coord…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.