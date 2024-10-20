Rough and Rowdy Ways Before 'Rough and Rowdy Ways'
2018-10-20, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater, FL
Listening to this wonderful subscriber-requested show from Fall 2018 (thanks Laura!), one thing jumped out at me: This sounds a lot like the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.
It’s helping me flesh out a theory that I’ve had kicking around for a while, that the spiritual beginnings of the Rough and Rowdy Ways sound can be traced back to Fa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.