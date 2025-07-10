Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Gans's avatar
Terry Gans
2d

The real Deep Ellum. In Dallas, not near Abiline. Name derived from Elm Street, evidently a very rough street to walk, back in the day. Now home to bars, trendy restaurants and even the Deep Ellum Arts Center.

Still--keep your money in your shoes

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Josee Writing's avatar
Josee Writing
2d

I love these little details about what was going on at the time. This totally shows that he knew absolutely that he was, indeed, doing protest songs lol. I don't know if you saw any of my blog posts from before about Bob, but I am probably about to pick up my Bob Dylan episodes again...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture