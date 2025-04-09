Last night, Bob Dylan played Davenport, his second tour stop in Iowa (I was at the first, in Sioux City). The big news last night can be summarized in the three words that pop up repeatedly on the Boblinks setlist:

“Bob on guitar”

For most of this tour, he has played guitar once per show, to open “It Ain’t Me Babe.” When he was still playing “All Along the Watchtower,” that got a little guitar intro as well. But last night, out of nowhere, Dylan played guitar on four songs. I believe that’s a Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour record. For two of the songs, this is his first time playing guitar on them the entire three-year-and-counting tour, and for one, it’s his first time playing guitar on it ever.

Author and academic Travis Vogan was on the scene to report in for us on what I’m dubbing Bob Dylan Shredfest 2025™. Over to Travis!

Like many heartlanders, I am thrilled by Bob’s decision to play mid-sized midwestern cities this spring. I have been just as happy to discover that these shows are selling out. I don’t think they sell out by relying on folks like me who are willing to drive in from places like Iowa City. And I don’t think it’s the Chalamet bump either. In fact, the crowds I witnessed in Davenport seemed to be mostly locals who were generally willing to accept Dylan on his own terms. This is not to say that the audience was filled with die-hards who were singing along to “Mother of Muses,” but the attendees did not seem too surprised that Bob was (mostly…) behind the baby grand.

The world is messed up and scary right now. It’s comforting to witness a living embodiment of imperfect American greatness. And it’s nice to see someone who has done their thing no matter what is going on. Maybe we’ll be able to keep doing our things too. (And the way things are going, many of us will be working well into our eighties just like Zimmy).

Bob is stopping at a specific type of midwestern town. Some of these places have colleges, but they aren’t college towns like Madison, Urbana-Champaign, or Bloomington. College towns are a little soft. Don’t get me wrong, I love them. I moved to Iowa City from Bloomington, Indiana. I’m a wreck if my Saturday morning doesn’t include an eight-dollar coffee and an orange cranberry scone.

But college towns don’t have the edge of places like Davenport and Peoria. Bob appreciates this edge, I think. He frequently covers Johnny Cash’s “Big River,” which features the narrator’s muse cavorting in Davenport. One can certainly cavort in Iowa City, but I would wager that Davenport provides a slightly more dangerous flavor of cavorting. And the perceived banality of this drive-by town in flyover country makes its actual edges even a bit sharper. You can probably still find a good card game in Davenport. Carry a box cutter. You likely won’t need it, but you’ll be glad you have it if things go sideways.

This is all to say that these towns (Topeka, Eau Claire, Davenport, Peoria) are interesting and distinctive places well-suited to Bob’s current combination of punch, atmosphere, understatement, and general weirdness. They can seem a little sleepy, but they shouldn’t be slept on.

Last night’s show took place at the Adler Theatre in Davenport. I want to put in a quick plug for Davenport while I have the chance. Its downtown sits alongside the Mississippi and features the Figge Art Museum, which is far better than it needs to be. Davenport also has the Raccoon Motel, a venue that has recently hosted some of my favorites like Rosali, Cactus Lee, Color Green, Styrofoam Winos, and Bill Callahan. Like the Figge, the Raccoon Motel is an overachiever. I realize these are very Midwest-style compliments that might seem backhanded. But I mean it; Davenport is a cool place and you should visit if you get the chance.

The same goes for the Adler, an Art Deco-style theater that originally opened in 1931 under the name the RKO Orpheum. It’s a suitably stately venue for the bard, and a hell of a lot better than a minor league hockey arena. I prefer the Adler’s gold-leafed ceilings to playoff banners. And the visibility was great. I was sitting toward the back of the lower level and I had a clear view of the entire band.

Bob and company delivered the same setlist they have offered up since Omaha, when they started opening with “I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight.” I have to admit to being a little disappointed with the stable setlist. I was loving the site-specific covers he put in the wildcard slot. But the consistent setlists have forced me to dig deeper into these recent performances and appreciate their subtleties (who is taking solos, how does the band enter into songs, etc.) I get the impression that most folks are not looking up setlists every morning and listening to every show. While that is not the path I have chosen, it is a reasonable and even healthy way to approach live music. Meanwhile, I’m still holding out hope that Bob is finally going to play “Temporary Like Achilles” or honor Phil Lesh by giving “Unbroken Chain” the R&RW treatment (a dream of mine).

But here’s what actually happened—something maybe even better than my “Unbroken Chain” fantasy. Bob shredded on electric guitar during four songs: “It Ain’t Me, Babe,” “Crossing the Rubicon,” “Desolation Row,” and “Watching the River Flow.” He had been playing guitar a bit at the beginning of “It Ain’t Me, Babe” on this tour. The guitar work was plonky, much like his piano playing, but it meshed nicely with the band’s arrangement for the song. His playing last night was loud, angular, off key, and joyful.

“It Ain’t Me Babe” last night in Davenport—Bob guitar to open:

1× 0:00 -6:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

He plays the ax while seated and turned away from the audience. The guitar, which rests horizontally between his baby grand and electric keyboard, is hard to see from most seats. At first, it wasn’t entirely clear to me that he was even playing the instrument. Was it a keyboard effect? But then it got louder, more abrasive and his shoulders started shimmying in that guitar solo left-right slide while he shook his left heel. Before one solo, he quickly tucked his pant leg into his boot to allow for maximum heel shaking.

Bob’s guitar work on “It Ain’t Me, Babe” stood out, but it did not dominate the song. The other guitar solos, however, seemed to take the band by surprise and push the tunes into uncharted territory. The boys formed a loose huddle around their leader after he started slaying during “Rubicon.” They were sort of looking at each other to figure out how to best support Bob while he was skronking away. It was like the infield coming in to see what a pitcher is up to during a perplexing match-up. They wanted to see what was going on, but they didn’t want to psych him out. The band was game, of course. Bob was facing the rhythm section, who ably found ways to channel the solos into grooves without engulfing them and while still creating space for the guys who were actually hired to play guitar.

“Crossing the Rubicon” last night in Davenport—Bob guitar to open:

1× 0:00 -9:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And Bob was really going for it. The playing called to mind Captain Beefheart, Television, and even Black Flag’s The Process of Weeding Out. I don’t want to stretch this to absurd lengths, but there were elements of Bill Frisell as well. The solos were metallic, scratchy, and percussive.

Shortly after Bob’s last guitar solo, on “Watching the River Flow,” Bob Britt casually paced over and turned off the volume on Bob’s ax, which was still humming. I hope he knew what he was doing. Kudos to him for not making a roadie do it.

“Watching the River Flow” last night in Davenport—Bob guitar to open:

1× 0:00 -6:55

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Nobody I chatted with seemed to be so enraptured by the guitar. It was a cordial crowd, with a little bit of the usual grumbling that Bob did not play the hits. I made small talk with one fellow about the Yondr pouches. I was all amped before the show and yammering to him about how I liked the pouches because I otherwise would not be able to peel myself away from my phone. He said he could understand why Bob wouldn’t want people recording the show, but that “his ass would get sued” if someone had a heart attack and couldn’t use their phone to call for help. He left after “Desolation Row” and I hope he’s OK.

“Desolation Row” last night in Davenport—Bob guitar solo in middle (beginning around three-minute mark)

1× 0:00 -7:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

While peeing, another gentleman told me that his was his second Dylan show ever. His first was Bob with the Band at Chicago Stadium in 1974. His kids got him tickets to the Davenport gig to celebrate his 70th birthday. “Happy birthday!” chimed a couple of other guys lined up at the urinals. Another comrade a couple of urinals down said, “My mom named me Dylan, and I was born in 1974.” If we didn’t have the Yondr pouches we all probably would have been scrolling away rather than bonding in the restroom like Bob intended.

I am very much enjoying the Bobtalk that I have been able to piece together during the last couple of shows. He seems to be giving guitarist Doug Lancio the business. In Eau Claire he mentioned during the band introductions that “Doug’s played on many a’records…He played with The Boss…I think he even played on an Alice Cooper record.” Lancio has not played with Springsteen or Alice Cooper. At least, there is no record of this anywhere that I looked. Last night, Bob continued ribbing Lancio, saying something like, “We’re really lucky to have him.” Earlier in the set he took a piano solo during the part in “Masterpiece” when Lancio has been performing a gorgeous Spanish-style acoustic solo. As I’ve learned from Ray’s book, it takes thick skin to work with Mr. Dylan.

I really think this was a special show. We’ll see if the guitar solos continue, pare down, or expand. I personally hope he leans further into it and goes full-on Shellac mode tonight in Peoria.

Travis Vogan lives in Iowa City. His most recent book is LeRoy Neiman: The Life of America's Most Beloved and Belitted Artist

Thanks Travis! And shoutout Adam for capturing the guitar clips.

