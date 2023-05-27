Bob Dylan and Mick Taylor at the following night’s tour kickoff in Verona

In Part 1, we heard a rehearsal tape of Dylan and his all-star band (Mick Taylor, Ian McLagan, Colin Allen, Gregg Sutton—plus special guest Carlos Santana) woodshedding in Beverly Hills before they embarked on the 1984 European stadium tour immortalized on Real Live. Today, in Part 2, we travel to Europe, for a rehearsal in Verona, Italy that took place just before opening night. I think the day before, but I’ve also read some reports this comes from literally the afternoon of the show.

[Update: Someone who was there tells me it was indeed the day before, and at the venue itself, Arena di Verona—in the rain, no less]

Some songs return from the Beverly Hills tape, but a number are totally different. Including two brand-new Dylan originals, one of which has never been heard anywhere besides this tape. Some new covers in the mix too. Let’s dive in…