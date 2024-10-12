Today we’ve got a subscriber-requested show from Douglas Fresh. And a historic one too! August 3 1997 at Loon Mountain ski resort in Lincoln, New Hampshire, up in the White Mountains (for which I entirely missed the anniversary while away on paternity leave—thanks for your patience Douglas).
To explain why it’s historic, I’m going to cheat a little. I ac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.