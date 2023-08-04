At today’s show, August 4 1989, a lightning storm knocked out the power four songs in. The band jammed on drums (or, at least, that was the only instrument still audible) until the power kicked back in ten minutes later. Bob returned with—what else—“Shelter from the Storm.”
You can hear the whole thing here, from the power cutting out mid-“I Want You” t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.