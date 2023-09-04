The never-seen 1993 videos project announced yesterday — and if you missed it, start there — continues! Five videotaped songs today from taper extraordinaire Carol Casper, unseen until now, from another show thirty years ago on this date. This one took place in Saratoga Springs, NY, home of horse-racing and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (commonly …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Flagging Down the Double E'sto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.