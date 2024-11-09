Photo from Paris by Jean-Baptiste Willaume

As I mentioned yesterday, with the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour rolling towards the grand finale next week after three neither-long-nor-wasted years, I’m sharing reviews from all the final stops.

Last night, Dylan returned to Nottingham, England. When he played there in 2022, he payed tribute to the just-departed Jerry Lee Lewis with a surprise cover of “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye.” Also last time he played there, Tim Edgeworth was on site there to report in. One of those two things is true again!

Over to Tim…

One of my favourite aspects of attending Dylan shows is meeting people. On this occasion, I was sat next to Trish, who had taken the bus in from nearby Lowdham with her husband to see their very first Dylan show. They had, Trish explained, enjoyed Dylan’s music in the ‘60s and ‘70s, but lost track of him after that. Trish said she had two hopes for the show: that Bob would play harmonica, and that he might sing “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

This left me in something of a moral dilemma. I was fully aware of how uncompromising the Rough and Rowdy show is, but was mortified by the idea of dashing the hopes of this kindly couple who were so happy and excited to be there. Finally I ventured, “I think he’s playing a lot of new songs on this tour, but there should be a few old ones sprinkled in.”

“I hope so,” Trish replied. “Otherwise it’ll be a long night for me.”

I felt I’d done everything I could.