Photo by Duncan Hume

Last night the Outlaw Tour resumed in Alpharetta, Georgia, the same spot the first Outlaw show in 2024 went down. I wasn’t there for this one, but Noel Mayeske was. Noel is a graphic designer who designed, among other things, Pledging My Time! So he’s the reason it looks so sharp.

Over to Noel…

What a difference a year makes.

A year ago, I attended Dylan’s show in this same modern, breezy amphitheatre, when he first joined Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Tour. Speculation was rife then about where thatinflection point might take him, setlist-wise, after three solid years of Rough & Rowdy Ways immersion. (That was also the show where I met our man Ray in person, after working with him by email for months in 2023 on his book production.)

That 2024 show turned the setlist algorithm on its head, including three songs he still has only played on that one night (“My Babe,” “Cold, Cold Heart” and “The Fool”), as well as a reacquaintance with older songs mostly left behind in the R&RW era.

Last night’s show in the same venue – with Dylan remaining the penultimate act in a traveling circus of acts led by 92-year-old Willie Nelson – yielded few surprises compared to recent Outlaw shows this summer. But we did get a pair of songs not heard in some time – the first proper concert “Positively 4th Street” since 2013 (not counting the Farm Aid surprise in 2023) and the first “Rainy Day Women” since last year. “Blind Willie McTell” didn’t make the cut this time, but the two-for-one trade feels like a worthy bargain to me.

Dylan often gets critiqued by folks like me for unvarying setlists. But last night, only two songs were repeated from the prior year’s set here – two of my least favorites, “Early Roman Kings” and “Under the Red Sky.” Things have changed.

And friends, I got to hear “To Ramona” live for the first time! I remember thinking, during the Sinatra and then Rough & Rowdy Ways eras, we’ll never hear certain slightly obscure Dylan ballads again, favorites like “Tomorrow Is A Long Time,” “Fourth Time Around” or “One Too Many Mornings.”

But if “To Ramona” can be played regularly in 2025 … minor miracles can rise to meet us in the modern day. The vocals were oddly urgent at times (“They HYPE you and TYPE youMAKing you FEEL that you MUST be exACTly like THEM!”), especially compared to “Watchtower” getting all melodic and contemplative on us. But you can tell he still feels the song. It sounded a statement of independence as much as romance.

I was also gifted with not only my first “Desolation Row” since 2001, but the show’s highlight – a commanding, galloping, volatile vehicle that gained speed as it went along. Morbidly danceable, it featured actual guitar solos – the type we used to wish Bob would allow the restrained Charlie Sexton to do more of some years ago. It had me wondering if an 84-year-old could remember so many words, while also banging hard on his pianoon a 90-degree summer’s evening. He did.

Set highlights also included the brilliant 2025 arrangement of “Forgetful Heart” - much better than its original arrangement. This was a minor song for me before, but I now rate it as one of his best post-millennial songs.

The mostly-here-for-Willie crowd roared at “All Along The Watchtower.” With a few pretty random covers - one-fourth of the current set of a Nobel laureate lyricist is covers - I admit itwas nice to have a song everyone knows. There’s a shared joy in hearing it together - that smile of recognition, even if that comes on Dylan’s terms, with the song’s Van Morrison-inspired 2025 arrangement.

My second-favorite song was “'Til I Fell In Love With You” - a loose-limbed, rumbling, skeleton-dance arrangement that blended blank spaces and tasty guitar licks.

It was a hoot to hear “Gotta Serve Somebody” take on the exact shuffling cadence of “Shelter From The Storm” – or perhaps something from his most underrated LP, 2009’s Together Through Life. (Where my Together Through Life people at?) Like a sped-up cousin to “I Feel A Change Comin' On.”

You always want to be at a Dylan show where the setlist changes, and it was fun to hear a piano-driven arrangement of “Positively 4th Street.” It’s remarkable how close to a cappella some of these songs are … it was just his voice at first, with downward-cascading piano flourishes and subtle guitar licks, no drums for the first two minutes, just brushes. I can’t think of anyone else of his age attempting this except Paul Simon and, well – Willie.

After that song, he spoke his only 12 words of the night (no band intros), “I didn’t really write that song about anybody … just wanted to write.”

“Rainy Day Women #12 & 35” isn’t a major Dylan song for me, but I enjoyed it making the set again and earing its new, relaxed arrangement.

In aggregate, the 16-song set (one more than recent Outlaw shows) was powerful, with much of that big, roadhouse sound Dylan allows his band to deliver on Willie’s tour – so different from the generally subtle Rough & Rowdy Ways vibes. It was also noticeably blues-inflected, especially on a leg of the Outlaw Tour stacked with straight-up country artists – Willow Avalon, Charles Wesley Godwin, and Turnpike Troubadours played prior to Dylan and Willie.

So until we got to Bob (and after his set, too) it was pretty much all twangy fiddle ‘n banjo country music – all eaten up by the cowboy hat ‘n boots-adorned crowd.

For those of us on this Dylan train for a while, a new show being “added to the collection” prompts reflection. Last night, I found myself viewing these Outlaw tours in the context of the Rolling Thunder Revue tours starting in 1975. I believe you can draw a line to other traveling-circus tours he’s been on, including multiple years of minor league ballpark shows 20 years ago, the Americanarama Tour in 2013, and these Outlaw Tour shows. All of them being delights that only we in America have been gifted– I don’t believe he’s ever participated in a caravan tour outside of North America.

Willie Nelson topping the bill also prompted reflection. The first concert for each of my sons (now in college and high school) was seeing Willie open for Dylan (with John Mellencamp also on the bill both times) in minor league ballpark shows. Those were in 2005 (Savannah, GA) and 2009 (Simpsonville, SC)respectively. Hearing Willie sing “Georgia On My Mind” both times – last night too – is a memory that will last. Another would be a 2012 Willie show with Jimmy Carter in attendance, where he called the president up to the stage at one point to sing “Amazing Grace.” Transcendent.

Willie looked and sounded good last night, by the way. He was ill for last year’s show in this venue and didn’t appear – his son Lukas Nelson took the reins and did an amazing job. Let’s do some math. Add Willie’s age to Bob’s and you get a number almost three-fourths as old as … America itself (or at least the Constitution). So, seeing these artists still performing is like looking up at Mount Rushmore … and seeing those faces start to sing.

Can I give a shout-out to bootleg tapers? Here’s to the intrepid bootleg tapers who have so enriched the lives of many of us as we keep up with Dylan’s tours from afar. Last night, after about 700 concerts since my first one in 1977, I decided to give it a try. I’d never taped a show before. Rookie taper that I am, I was in a drink line when I heard a roar in the crowd. Dashing back and putting my iPhone in movie mode, I caught everything minus the first few notes of “Gotta Serve Somebody” (with its delightful new “Shelter From The Storm” arrangement).

Bootlegging is work, people! Holding it for good sound, avoiding the chatterers and going-for-a-beer-during-Desolation-Row doofuses, not accidentally hitting the stop button. My respect for the legendary Dylan tapers like soomlos, spot, nightly moth, bach, romeo and many others is suitably renewed and fortified after last night.

I can only thank the estimable Bennyboy for taking the raw tape I sent him last night and converting it into files – with cool art – that you can enjoy below. (The files say it’s taped by a mysterious ‘Tom Thumb’ – that’s been my handle on Expecting Rain since joining that invaluable forum in 2004.)

Thanks again to Ray for the space here.

Is it all still rolling, Bob? Why, yes, it is. Thank you.

Thanks Noel! (And apologies for any janky formatting, I’m on the road in Tulsa and doing this on my phone to get it out promptly).

