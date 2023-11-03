Stories in the Press: Madison 1996
1996-11-13, Dane County Memorial Coliseum, Madison, WI
For today’s reader-requested show in Madison on November 13, 1996, let’s dig into some local newspaper reports for another installment of our (very) occasional series Stories in the Press.
The “press” in this is Madison’s Capital Times, a progressive paper founded in 1917 in opposition to World War I. They covered Dylan’s first show in Madison in almost …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Flagging Down the Double E'sto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.