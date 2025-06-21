Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Smith's avatar
Steve Smith
17h

Beautiful. This report made me want to hear the show right away… and thanks to those who made THAT possible, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Evan Moore's avatar
Evan Moore
17hEdited

hey! was happy to share a look through the binoculars. my sideways hat saved me, not only from the angle of the solstice sun, but from the migraine that threatened (but failed) to dampen my experience of Bob's set. thank you for being a good seat neighbor and for the great reporting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture