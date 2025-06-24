Flagging Down the Double E's

Memphisbluesagain
1h

I know the 84 tour gets a generally bad rap (not helped by the song selection on Real Live)…but I’m fond it for a number of reasons (my first Dylan live concert among them)…and Knockin on Heavens Door at Wembley is still a favourite. Also I think the concert soundboard from Rome on 19th June is up there as one of the great vocal performances ever from Dylan. Just listen to the vocals - and tell me its not fantastic - the Jokerman version amongst them.

Sean H
5h

Good story. I never knew the Who and Trane played together. Hmmm. Trane died that year and was the Fillmore even open in 67? Also it sits maybe 3000 people so it's not a large venue.

Alfonso played with Weather Report so it couldn't have been too tough to lay a bottom down for Bob

