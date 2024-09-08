When Bob Dylan resumed his Outlaw tour Friday night in Wisconsin, I saw two Dylan fans whose opinions I respect, Henry Bernstein and Steven Hyden, calling it one of the best shows they’d ever seen.

I was surprised. I’d seen two prior shows on this tour, in Alpharetta outside Atlanta and in Mansfield outside Boston (the tour posters should just say “outside X” next to all these dates, as they’re mostly held in obscure suburbs of big cities), and, while I loved shows both for different reasons—wild setlist for one, wild toddler for the other—profound musical excellence was not the first phrase that came to mind. As I noted in one writeup, the Outlaw shows have been more rough and rowdy than any of the shows on that titular tour: Bob and the band trying out wildcard covers they half-remember to indifferent Willie crowds chattering over the quiet moments and going on beer runs throughout.

So last night I ventured to another generic corporate amphitheater in Tinley Park (aka. “outside Chicago”) to see what all the new hype was about. And while I’m not ready to bestow best-ever honors on it, sure enough Dylan and the band’s performance was easily the best of the three Outlaw shows I’ve seen.

Some notes on a chilly night in Illinois, plus videos and a tape: