Last Night in Logroño (by Roberto Muggiati)
2023-06-21, Palacio de los Deportes de La Rioja, Logroño, Spain
Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:
Before the start of Bob Dylan’s current European tour, we spotlighted Roberto Muggiati’s amazing jazz-themed bootleg cov…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Flagging Down the Double E'sto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.