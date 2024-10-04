Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some are for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Photo by Hermann Rechberger

A few hours ago, Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour resumed in Prague, six months after we last saw it (and six months after many of us—present company included—assumed it was done for good).

But, judging from opening night, the Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour of Fall 2024 looks quite a bit different than it did before its Outlaw-imposed hiatus. New songs. New band members. Rougher and rowdier.

Matthew Ingate was on the scene and reports in with astonishing speed.

Note: Current-tour reports usually go out to paid subscribers only—and we’ll have a bunch more of those from Europe this fall, including my three dispatches from the Royal Albert Hall, so hop aboard if you want them—but I’m making this opening-night report available to all.

Now, over to Matthew…

We're back on the Rough and Rowdy road again. Many of us assumed the tour had wrapped for good in Austin in April with the onset of the Outlaw tour and so had written our wrap-ups and moved on. Anne Margaret Daniel was one of the few who suggested we might not have seen the back of this tour just yet, and, as she so often is, she was proved absolutely right with the announcement of these additional dates.

So, once more into the breach, then. Given the Outlaw intermission, tonight's show in Prague might have been among the most unpredictable Rough and Rowdy Ways show since opening night, all the way back in Milwaukee in 2021. There were plenty of questions about the show. Who was going to be in the band? Would the songs remain the same, or would anything carry over from the summer tour? Would Dylan be wearing a beanie hat or clanging a little wrench on his microphone at any point? After over 60 years of confounding expectations, what other mad and exciting wonders did he have in store for us?

Dylan's music came out of the Bohemian scene of Greenwich Village, and we're in the home of Bohemia here in Prague. This is a city fit for the Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour. It feels like an old, magical place. Presumably there are far nicer and more appropriate venues for the show amongst the city's Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque and Rococo buildings than the O2 Universum, but, being fortunate enough to be in the front row tonight, it doesn't really matter what the venue looks like behind me. It only matters what is going on in front.

Right off the bat comes the first surprise of the night. With the house lights still on and with no entrance music, a sunglassed Jim Keltner strolls out onto the stage and puts his arms out wide in embrace of the audience before taking his seat behind the drum kit. So, no new drummer tonight, then. Tony Garnier, Bob Britt and Doug Lancio soon follow and then the other Bob shuffles out to the piano at centre stage wearing a dazzlingly emblazoned blazer and a shirt underneath with gold sequined collar and cuffs poking out, all of which sparkle and flash in the stage lights.

Surprisingly, there's no Donnie Herron replacement on the steel guitar as was rumoured, and so the songs will sound different once again from the last time we heard them. But it's not the usual notes of Watching the River Flow that open the show, but the familiar chords of All Along the Watchtower instead. The sound in the arena is surprisingly great, and Bob doesn't take any time to warm up like he sometimes does, but is on top of his game right out of the traps.

This is far from the first time I've seen Dylan live [he wrote a whole book about it! —ed], but the way he's come out and started with such a white-hot delivery, such a focussed intensity and with such an iconic song, has made me feel as excited as if it really was my first time seeing him.

Everything is tight, everything is loud, everything is full throttle. It's an amazing start to the show. That excitement keeps up as Bob leads straight into It Ain't Me, Babe. For the first verse he is in balladeer mode; it's reminiscent of those gorgeous Don't Think Twice’s from 2018. Bob strains beautifully into his upper register for those “no, no, no”’s. The band then comes in for a fun uptempo few verses.

Next up is the first Rough and Rowdy Ways song of the night, I Contain Multitudes, and the first time we really feel the difference without the steel guitar. Any absence is made up by Bob's extraordinary piano playing; he really has started playing so incredibly beautifully in the last couple of years.

False Prophet is a little slower than it was before, but for all intents and purposes is the same arrangement, complete with multiple demented piano take-offs throughout the song. Something else that is more and more noticeable as the night goes on is the amount of space Doug Lancio is getting to open up on the guitar. He hasn’t had this much room to show what a great player he is since the night in London in 2022 when Bob Britt took a night off to head back to the States for a private function.

When I Paint My Masterpiece still has the new Istanbul Not Constantinople arrangement, which is giddyingly fun. Speaking of Doug Lancio, he's playing a sort of Nile Rodgers rhythm on the acoustic guitar here while Bob Britt, who has sat himself down on top of his amp for this one, plucks out that oh-so familiar guitar line.

Surprisingly here, and at quite a few other times in the night, it is not the absence of Donnie Herron that is felt the most, but the absence of past Rough and Rowdy drummers Charley Drayton or Jerry Pentecost. Jim Keltner pushes the band on in the uptempo numbers, and especially on the ‘classic’ songs, but on all of the slower tracks he never quite seems to find the pocket, never quite seems to find the groove, and seems to go astray, to get lost in musical time, away from the rest of the band. During the slowed down bridge of Masterpiece (“sailing ‘round the world in a dirty gondola”), Keltner keeps barreling along with a faster rhythm whilst the band drops out and it’s a complete mess. But Bob pushes right straight through.

Black Rider goes without a hitch next and is, as always, stunning. So is To Be Alone With You, which includes a harmonica break that Paul Butterfield would have been proud of, as well as plenty more astonishing, joyous piano from Bob.

There’s another mess, and one which lasts a lot longer, through My Own Version of You. Keltner never finds the spot where the drums need to sit, but on this one it also sounds like the rest of the band don’t quite know where to go, either. Once again, Bob is impervious to such things and keeps on keeping on.

Keltner more than makes up for the last song, though, as he switches to mallets and plays what, to me, sounds exactly like the drum line from Series of Dreams. Surely not?

It isn’t, but I am just as surprised to hear Dylan sing “they’re selling postcards of the hanging” and bring Desolation Row into the Rough and Rowdy Ways setlist. Unfortunately, he doesn’t start whacking away at his mic stand with any household tools, but he does hammer away at the piano regularly between verses, while Doug Lancio takes on the role of Charlie McCoy on acoustic guitar.

With the combination of surprise songs, Keltner’s hit and miss drumming, Doug Lancio’s lead guitar parts and Bob’s exuberant piano playing, this is by far one of the roughest and rowdiest Rough and Rowdy Ways shows I’ve ever heard.

Crossing the Rubicon is up next, and is in the standard recent arrangement, although missing a bit of the extra edge it really picked up at the end of the last run. Key West, though, is as edgy as I’ve ever heard it. This is hard rocking; grooving and heavy. After four long songs in a row, you’d think that the stamina of the audience would be tested, but this Key West is so powerful that it feels like the only song you have ever heard. Dylan is reaching down into the earthiest part of himself and singing with a spirit that is almost unnecessary for a man who has seen and done so much. He has nothing left to prove and yet here he is singing this song like his life depends on it.

Almost as if a reward for sitting through those long songs, It’s All Over Now Baby Blue bursts into life as if you’d put the needle down on a record halfway through a song. It’s another welcome surprise, and another highlight. There really is a feeling in the air tonight that anything could happen, that they could pull any song out of the air.

The first verse of I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You is yet another in a show that has been full of them, with Bob going back into his gorgeous higher register to squeeze as much meaning and emotion into the title line as possible before the wheels fall off.

For some reason, Keltner tries to kick the song into a higher speed, but the band resists. He begins playing around with rolling fills on his toms, but the song doesn’t call for or need that. It seems that Bob doesn’t want it either, so starts playing his piano even louder to try and take back control of the song. At one point he heads off into a solo and, just like Donnie Herron used to do, Doug Lancio copies the piano line on his guitar. He then tries to complete the phrase, however Dylan has looked over and decides to move the piano line into a different direction, and the song becomes a slightly discordant mess. Even among the chaos, though, Dylan’s vocal delivery never wavers.

There’s no chaos in Mother of Muses, though, and it’s as beautiful as ever. Once that song is finished, Tony Garnier seems to shout over to Bob Britt on the far side of the stage and then, with quite a dramatic flourish, pumps his arm to count the band in with a “one, two, three, four”…

And they’re into a shuffle that doesn’t sound like anything they’ve played on this or the Outlaw tour. Dylan starts singing and a ripple of excitement spreads through our section of the audience. For only the 57th time ever, and the first since 2019, Dylan is singing Dignity. Unbelievably exciting and unexpected, and, unlike the character in the song, if anyone asks me if I’ve ever seen Dignity, I can now proudly say “yes!”.

At the end of the song, Dylan swings around on his chair, waits for Tony to look at him, and cracks his biggest smile of the night.

Goodbye Jimmy Reed is its usual bouncing and boisterous self to tee up the end of the show. It’s full-on, a riot of a performance. Who needs a wrench when you can throw in the kitchen sink?

(Another surprise, in a way, is that we’ve made it to the final song without any covers, which have been such a staple of the setlists since the pandemic.)

The show ends with the stunning, prayer-like Every Grain of Sand. Opening with a solo harmonica burst and then with a smattering of gentle, angelic guitars from both players, Bob delivers each word note-perfectly and with so much deeply moving power. There’s another moment of push and pull when Keltner tries to kick the band into higher speed following the first verse, but Bob waves his playing away with a flick of the wrist (Dylan then also gives a very noticeable, exaggerated wince and shake of the head over his shoulder). When Keltner tries again after the next verse, the band gives in and this time, the song does call for this extra injection of energy. With the weight of the full band playing behind him, Dylan’s words, somehow, have even more force and impact.

This show was messy. There were plenty of times that it threatened to fall apart. But it was brilliant. It was exciting, captivating, fun, outrageous, maddening, towering, beautiful, timeless and, ultimately, really, just perfect.

Thanks Matthew! If you don’t already have his Never Ending Tour book, it’s a must-buy. He’s got a great music newsletter himself now too that features plenty of Bob content.

