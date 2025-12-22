Interviews Index
A complete alphabetical index of everything I’ve interviewed for the newsletter! Updated regularly (aka when I remember to).
Musicians / Band Members
Alan Pasqua: 1978 keyboardist
Alexander Burke: ‘Shadow Kingdom’ accordionist
Alphonso Johnson: Santana bassist
Barry Goldberg: Newport organist, producer [book exclusive]
Benmont Tench: Heartbreakers keyboardist
Billy Cross: 1978 guitarist
Bobby Valentino: Guest violinist
Christopher Parker: First Never Ending Tour drummer
Cidny Bullens: Rolling Thunder guest singer
Colin Allen: 1984 drummer
Colin Linden: 2013 guitarist
David Mansfield: Rolling Thunder multi-instrumentalist
Dean & Britta: Interpreters
Dickey Betts: Allman Brother [book exclusive]
Dickie Landry: Guest sax player, 2003
Duke Robillard: Never Ending Tour guitarist [book exclusive]
Emma Swift: Interpreter
Fred Tackett: Gospel-era guitarist [book exclusive
Freddy Koella: Never Ending Tour guitarist [book exclusive]
G.E. Smith: Never Ending Tour guitarist, bandleader
Gary Burke: Rolling Thunder ’76 percussionist [book exclusive]
Gregg Sutton: 1984 bassist
Happy Traum: Folksinger [book exclusive]
Harvey Brooks: Highway 61, 1965 bassist [book exclusive]
Ira Ingber: ‘80s sessions, ‘Shadow Kingdom’ guitars
Jim Keltner: Drummer
JJ Holiday: Letterman 1984 guitarist
Joan Osborne: Dead singer, interpreter
John Fields: Dharma & Greg
Johnny Lee Schell: Early ‘90s auditioning guitarist
Jon Paris: Empire Burlesque, Knocked Out Loaded bassist
Jon Wurster: Opening act
Karl Denson: Guest saxophone [book exclusive]
Kinky Friedman: Rolling Thunder ’76, Chabad Telethon [book exclusive]
Lance Morrison: Farm Aid 2023 bassist
Larry Campbell: Never Ending Tour guitarist
Lee Ranaldo & Steve Shelley: Interpreters
Leslie Dowdall: Slane ’84 opening act [book exclusive]
Luther Rix: Rolling Thunder percussionist
Marshall Crenshaw: Never Ending Tour auditioning bassist [book exclusive]
Martin Carthy: Folksinger [book exclusive]
Mickey Raphael: Willie Nelson harmonicist
Nels Cline: Interpreter, opening act
Noel Paul Stookey: Peter Paul & Mary
Paul James: Guest guitarist
Peggi Blu: “Queens of Rhythm” backing singer
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott: Folksinger, Rolling Thunder opener [book exclusive]
Randy Crenshaw: Christmas in the Heart singer
Ray Benson: Asleep at the Wheel opening act [book exclusive]
Regina McCrary: Gospel-era backing singer
Richard Scher: Empire Burlesque synths
Richard Thompson: Singer-songwriter [book exclusive]
Rick Ruskin: 1979 auditioning guitarist
Rob Stoner: Rolling Thunder bandleader, bassist
Robyn Hitchcock: Isle of Wight attendee
Roger McGuinn: Byrd, Rolling Thunder
Ronee Blakley: Rolling Thunder singer, actress
Scarlet Rivera: Rolling Thunder violin
Spooner Oldham: Gospel-era keyboardist [book exclusive]
Stan Lynch: Heartbreakers drummer
Tony Marsico: Letterman 1984 bassist
Vince Melamud: Empire Burlesque synths
Winston Watson: Never Ending Tour drummer
Xanthe Littlemore: 1986 opening act [book exclusive]
Crew / Staff / Other
Anders Helgeson: ‘Experiment Ensam’ director
Arthur Baker: Empire Burlesque producer
Beau Hill: ‘Heart of Fire’ music supervisor
Betsy Siggins: Club owner [book exclusive]
Bob Eubanks: Hollywood Bowl 1965 booker
Brian Willis: Sound tech (1990)
Chris O’Dell: Rolling Thunder tour manager
Chris Silva: Rehearsal space director
Claudia Levy: Jacques Levy’s widow
David Hendel: Rolling Thunder ’76 soundman
David Robb: Never Ending Tour soundman
Eyolf Østrem: Guitar tabber
Fredrik Wilkingsson: ‘Experiment Ensam’ subject
Fuzzy Frazer: Never Ending Tour soundman
George Schlatter: Sinatra 80 producer
Gillian Armstrong: Dylan/Petty ‘Hard to Handle’ director
Guido Harari: Tour photographer, 1984
Harvey Goldsmith: Promoter (Blackbushe 78, 1984 tour Bobfest)
Hermjo Klein: 1984 tour promoter
Ian Woodward: Fanzine editor
Jabez Van Cleef: Rolling Thunder advance man
James Ragan: Poet, Soviet Union
Janet Maslin: Rolling Thunder reviewer
Jeff Bridges: Masked & Anonymous co-star [book exclusive]
Jeff Friedman: Archivist, collecter, taper
Joe Romersa: Producer, rehearsal accompanist
Joel Reiff: Lighting director (1999-2002)
Keith Dircks: Never Ending Tour soundman
Larry “Ratso” Sloman: Journalist, author
Louie Kemp: Rolling Thunder producer, childhood friend
Mark Edwards: Patti Smith tour manager, 1995
Mark Spring: Never Ending Tour stage manager
Mark Scalise: Ticket/poster chronicler
Marshall Bissett: Crew member, 1978
Matt Haasch: 2010s sound guy
Michael Borofsky: Director, Supper Club, MTV Unplugged, “Not Dark Yet”
Michael “Soy Bomb” Portnoy: Stage-crasher [book exclusive]
Mike Evans: Rolling Thunder “Big Police”
Mitch Blank: Collector, archivist
Nick Egan: Biograph, Empire Burlesque designer
Paolo Brillo: Photographer
Parker Fishel: Dylan Center archivist
Paul Goldsmith: Rolling Thunder, Hard Rain cameraman
Paul Till: Blood on the Tracks photographer
Rich Nesin: Rolling Thunder roadie
Richard Alderson: ‘60s taper, live sound
Richard Fernandez: Tour Manager
Rick Wurpel: ‘Hard Rain’ local producer
Suzi Ronson: Mick Ronson’s widow
Terri Thal: Dylan’s first manager
Thomas Johansson: 1984 tour promoter
Tom Meleck: Rolling Thunder designer
Tony Hollingsworth: ‘Great Music Experience’ EP