My next Bonus Track interview from the Bob Dylan Center’s ‘Going Electric’ concerts is guitarist Nels Cline. He’s probably best known as Wilco’s lead guitarist since 2004, but he boasts an extensive discography outside the band showcasing his more experimental and/or jazz sides.

Backstage at Cain’s Ballroom, we started off talking about that evening’s concerts, but soon moved on to missed Jimi Hendrix concerts, Roger McGuinn’s guitar technique, and how much he loves Theme Time Radio Hour. Since everyone was hanging in the same area backstage, Lee Ranaldo and Steve Shelley of Sonic Youth each popped into the conversation too.

(If you missed my earlier Bonus Track conversations with Lee and Steve, catch up here)

So how did you get roped into this event?

I heard about it through [Wilco keyboardist] Mikael Jorgensen, as he was on board. I'm free, he's free, we start a Wilco tour on Friday.

A Wilco tour with Bob Dylan!

Well, three gigs. That's how we start. That's pretty nuts.

Is this the first time you guys have been on a bill since Americanarama?

Definitely. Six weeks we did.

Did you have any Bob run-ins during those six weeks?

No. I never met him.

I saw one of the shows where Jeff [Tweedy] and Jim James came out to do "The Weight" with Dylan.

Mostly they were gospel tunes that they were doing. The first time they got asked to sing, the key changed I think four times before they actually went out there. And everything is in flat keys, because Bob wasn't playing guitar at that point. So it's all black keys, piano keys. It's all E-flat, D-flat.

Some tour manager person would come in and say, whatever the name of the song was, "A-flat." Then he'd leave, and then he came back and said, "B-flat!" And then five minutes later: "No, E flat!" Really hilarious.

Lee Ranaldo: I think it's just that he's such a transposing genius. Like he just sees all that stuff. He can call it out like that and know exactly all the chords.

And he does it a little bit to fuck with people and to keep people on their toes. Like he doesn't want shit rehearsed. He wants you to bring your first-thought game to it. I know there's a lot of stories of him changing keys all of a sudden, many times. I just always think that like it's a little bit of a game.

Nels: I think it was difficult for Jim. It wasn't difficult for Jeff. I think Jim was panicking.

Lee: Really? So Jeff's got that kind of a mind too?

Nels: Yeah. I mean, it doesn't matter in a way if you're just singing.

But they were learning the song, which I think Jeff knew. Maybe the few songs that they got us to do, Jeff knew most of them. So that helps.

What is your approach to playing all these Dylan songs tonight? Are you trying to do it more or less like the record?

It's pretty reverent. I feel like everybody's being pretty reverent to various either live or studio recordings.

I'm definitely not trying to bring the language that I use in my own music to this. I have a different guitar. I have like three pedals, a volume pedal, a boost pedal, and a tuner. And it's really fun. I'm bending notes, which I don't do a whole lot of in my own music. I do it with Wilco, but I can't do it much with my own stuff.

So I am thinking about Mike Bloomfield, but I'm not trying to play his exact stuff. I don't think I even know it.

Was he an inspiration? I know you come from a different sonic world.

Well, I was a rock and roll kid growing up. I'm the old man of Wilco, so I was around when Bloomfield was around. He wasn't one of the biggies for me, honestly, but the Butterfield Blues Band, I mean come on. They were just incredible.

I was a blues-rock guy. Folk-rock and blues, that was my music before I heard so-called jazz and prog-rock, which changed my palate.

Speaking of Butterfield, do you have any memories of hearing Dylan going electric?

The first time I heard that music, I couldn't stand it.

What about it?

It was the sound. It was the frequencies. Also the monodymanic nature of the tracks.

I liked sonic excitement. I'm a Hendrix guy. Psychedelic rock. The Byrds, folk-rock which was very sonically beautiful. So the raw nature if it was baffling and irritating honestly. It was a long time before I realized what was really going on in the music and how phenomenal it is.