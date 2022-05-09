Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Johnson's avatar
Jim Johnson
May 10, 2022

Another masterclass Ray. You asked all the questions I would have wanted to as always. Thanks for the great post and thanks to Parker too for his insight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Molly Mullin's avatar
Molly Mullin
May 9, 2022

Ray, this was a fascinating interview. You’re right no matter how arcane your question your man Parker had a great answer. Thank you for making that connection and sharing it with us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture