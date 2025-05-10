Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob Patterson's avatar
Rob Patterson
5m

I first met Colin when he was a 16-year-old six-string virtuso at the Mariposa Folk Festival, and the greatness of his accomplishments comes as no surprise. It was obvious back then he had the gift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture