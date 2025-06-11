Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bob Keyes's avatar
Bob Keyes
15h

Another interesting interview. I appreciate how these interviews you are doing, taken together, paint a very clear picture about how Dylan operates and interacts on a musical/creative level. Your research and observations about the lineage among band members and their generational connections are valuable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture