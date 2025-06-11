Flagging Down the Double E’s is an email newsletter exploring Bob Dylan concerts throughout history. Some installments are free, some are for paid subscribers only. Sign up here:

Magazine ad for ‘Empire Burlesque’ 1985

Our Empire Burlesque anniversary series continues today with bassist Jon Paris. Paris is perhaps best known for his decade playing with Johnny Winter in the '70s and '80s (including some scorching live performances of “Highway 61 Revisited”), as well as touring with Robert Gordon & Link Wray, Bo Diddley, and more. But in 1985, he spent time in the studio with Bob Dylan recording Empire Burlesque.

As with Ira Ingber a few days ago, one of Paris’s tracks got used on Empire Burlesque (“Clean Cut Kid”), a second appeared on Knocked Out Loaded (“Driftin’ Too Far from Shore”), and more surfaced on the Springtime in New York box set.

'80s promo shot courtesy of Jon Paris

You mentioned you first met Dylan around the beginning of Rolling Thunder. What’s the story?

I moved to New York in '74. I lived on Sullivan Street near Bleecker, right in the heart of everything. I had a good friend, Stuffy Shmitt, singer-songwriter. He was also from Milwaukee, and we had kind of come up together. He came a little bit earlier, and he found this apartment. It was right down the block from the Bitter End, which became the Other End.

My apartment was so small that I didn’t have a living room. It was big enough for a bed and a desk. So every chance I got to get out of there, I would go hang out somewhere, and the Other End became like my living room.

Stuffy got us gigs there, and then I started doing solo gigs. I was there almost every night, playing or sitting in or just hanging out. It was a great musical beginning in New York, a really heady time. I mean, Gene Simmons from Kiss heard me play. He liked one of my songs.

One night, the minute I walked in, the vibe was different. There was sort of a buzz. I went and stood at the end of the bar watching the singer on stage. I look over and there’s Dylan sitting there with Jim McGuinn and a couple of people. People were kind of snickering and looking around. You know, here’s Bob Dylan, hanging out.

So Paul Colby, who had bought The Bitter End—it became Paul Colby’s Other End—introduced me to Bob. Bob was looking for musicians. He was scouting out people for Rolling Thunder. Bob said, “What do you do?” I said, “Well, I play guitar and harmonica and bass.” And he said, “Do you sing?” I said, “Yeah, I sing a little bit.” That never led to anything, but it was great to meet Bob Dylan.

I know you’ve spoken with Rob Stoner. Rob recommended me for the Robert Gordon / Link Wray gig in late '77, early '78. He played on the first two Robert Gordon / Link Wray records and had done gigs with them. He went off to play with Bob and recommended me to play with Robert and Link. When I started playing with Johnny Winter in '78, and Johnny did a couple of my tunes on a record we did together, I got him to do one of Rob’s tunes as sort of a payback favor for getting me the gig with Robert and Link.

Johnny Winter, Jon Paris, Rob Stoner. Courtesy of Jon Paris.

You know, there’s a lot of back and forth between Dylan and Robert and Link. I call it the Robert Gordon Alumni Association. You’ve got me and Kenny Aaronson and Rob Stoner and Tony Garnier and Anton [Fig]. A lot of the same people. A lot of shared history.

So even before you played with Dylan himself, you must have been playing one of the great Dylan covers, Johnny Winter’s “Highway 61.”

Yeah, we played “Highway 61” every night. He did with “Highway 61” what Hendrix did with “All Along the Watchtower.”

Even though I had my own band in New York for like 30-plus years, people still remember me from Johnny Winter primarily. It’s almost like Ron Wood getting in the Stones. It was like, “Oh, Jeff Beck’s bass player’s playing in the Stones.” That was Woody’s first notoriety.

Mentioning Ron Wood, that’s how I got into doing this session with Dylan. I had been doing some demos with Ron Wood. A good friend of mine, Perry Margouleff, was producing and arranging some of his stuff, and he called me in. We’d go in every day at like 8, 9 o’clock at night. 10 o’clock the next morning, we were still going sometimes. This was how Woody was used to working, I guess.

But Woody is still such a gregarious character that people would just show up and play. Billy Idol showed up at one point. And one night Dylan showed up, I think with his son, because he was friends with Ron Wood. So we all wound up playing together on this demo session.

So you’re still playing Ron Wood’s songs? You’re not playing Dylan’s songs all of a sudden?

No, it was totally Woody’s thing. I don’t think any of it ever saw the light of day.

Is Dylan just sort of jamming along on guitar?

Well, it’s a funny thing. I was in a band with James Solberg when I was growing up in Milwaukee. Jim became very well known in the blues circles as Luther Allison’s right-hand man. Anyway, the Solbergs were neighbors of the Zimmermans in Hibbing. The way Jim described it, they lived in a group of apartment houses that were kind of connected. Jim said that Bob’s mother used to babysit for Jim and his brother Chuck, and Solberg’s mother used to babysit for the Zimmermans. Chuck apparently was very good friends with Bob when they were kids.

So I had brought this guitar to the session one night, a Fender Telecaster that Jim had given me when I was touring with Johnny Winter. He came to one of the gigs and said, “If you can fix this, you can have it.” I got it together and I put a Bigsby palm pedal on it, which allows you to get kind of a pedal steel effect. I wanted Woody to see it, because Woody’s a pretty decent pedal steel player.

It happened to be the night that Dylan showed up. He didn’t have a guitar to play, and Woody wanted him to jam with us. Bob wound up playing this guitar, which was really a great kind of full circle for me, because here was this guitar that belonged to a friend of Bob’s, and here Bob is playing it.

Bob sort of took over the session. We’re all playing with him. I can’t remember exactly the material. I think he just pulled tunes out of the box. Just like some folk tunes and maybe some gospel kind of things.

So we jammed for a little bit, and then I went up to Bob and I said, “Do you remember the Solbergs from Hibbing?” And he kind of looked at me. “You know Chuck Solberg?” I said, “Yeah, I know Chuck. His brother Jim and I were in a band together out of Milwaukee.” Bob looked at me and goes, “Hmm. Well, when I knew those guys, they didn’t play music.” I thought to myself, “No kidding, Bob, you guys were like 12 years old.” Luckily I didn’t say that to him.

But the fact that we had a connection, that made me more relaxed. Instead of being this iconic, legendary Bob Dylan, he suddenly became a fellow Midwesterner.

At some point, I think he asked Ron Wood about the musicians that were playing that night. It was me and Anton on drums, and Charlie Sexton was playing guitar.

Another connection right there.

Exactly. These roots go all over the place.

So Bob asked Ron Wood about the musicians and if he could use these guys. I can’t recall if it was days that went by or a few weeks, but I got a call. “Can you be at this studio? Bring your bass. Bob Dylan wants to cut a couple of things.”

So I showed up at the studio. Anton was there setting up his drums and I’m setting up my bass stuff and tuning up. The engineer or the assistant engineer came in and we all started talking. He said, “What do you call your band?” We kind of looked at each other. It was obvious that they didn’t even know who the session was for. He thought Anton and I were coming in with our own band.

It became apparent to me then that Bob’s modus operandi is, he would book a studio and get a bunch of musicians together and just cut stuff. It was almost like guerrilla recording. It was very loose.

Bob came in a little while after that and sat down at the piano. Ben Tench from Tom Petty’s band was on this session. I don’t think Woody was there; I think he came in and overdubbed later. Bob sat at the piano and played us one thing, then picked up a guitar and played us another thing. We would all just kind of fall in behind whatever he was doing.

So had you been given any instructions in advance?

None. No rehearsals, no cues, nothing. It was just, he’d pick up a guitar, play a lick, we’d fall in.

The music just poured out of him. Two, three hours later, we had three or four tracks done. I left the studio not even knowing what was going to happen with this stuff. There was very little communication about “This is an album” or “These are demos.” It was just, “Let’s see what happens.”

Is there much communication at all? I mean, is he saying anything?

Very little.

So time went by. I think I got a call from his management: “Did you get the check for the session?” Because we got session money, essentially. I said yeah.

And then I saw the album. I called management back and I said, “You spelled my name wrong!”

“John” with an H?

Yeah. And that’s a real sore spot for me. I told the manager, “I’m honored to be on the Dylan session, but you could have spelled my name right. You spelled the name right on the check!”

Did they fix it for Knocked Out Loaded?

Well here’s the thing. The manager says to me, “Really sorry about that. We’ll get it right on the next record.” I’m thinking to myself, “Yeah, like there’s ever going to be another record.”

Well, Knocked Out Loaded came out, and they spelled it wrong again.

In terms of the songs you recorded, did any stick out at you as particularly good?

I remember “Clean Cut Kid” being something that I was comfortable with because it was pretty bluesy, rootsy. I think that’s what Bob was after with the material that he had in mind. Even “Drifting Too Far from Shore” is sort of R&B-gospel-rock. It’s not like “Lay Lady Lay” with a lot of changes. It’s pretty basic.

I love the groove on that song. I overall think Knocked Out Loaded isn't a great record, but that song I like.

I was glad to have played on that, but I thought it should have been longer. I thought they faded it out just when it was starting to get going. But whatever. He got his message across, I guess.

[Years later,] I played with my own group at Summerfest in Milwaukee. I happened to be in Milwaukee when Dylan and Paul Simon were doing that tour. I called Tony Garnier, and he said, “Yeah, man, come down. But come backstage before the show, because we leave right after.”

So I went down and walked in the dressing room, and there's Tony, who I knew, and there's Charlie Sexton, who I knew, and there's Larry Campbell, who I knew. So I knew everybody in the dressing room, essentially, except David Kemper.

Dylan walks in, and once again, the vibe changes. I got the sense like, if Bob's in the dressing room, nobody should be in the dressing room except the band. Tony interjected right away: “Bob, do you remember Jon Paris?” And Bob looks at me for a second. He goes, “Oh, yeah, you know Chuck Solberg!”

That is some memory.

Yeah. I think I mentioned to Bob, “You know, I played with Johnny Winter. We used to do ‘Highway 61’ every night.”

Then I got a sense that they're getting ready to do this show, so I said, “Great to see you guys, have a great show.” As I passed Bob on the way out, I happened to have one of my CDs with me. I handed him the CD. I said, “I’m such a fan of you and your music, I hope you enjoy this.” He looked at it. He goes, “This is you? I'm going to check it out, man.”

I ran into him at a gig down in Florida. The guy that was running my little tour was friends with Tony too. We all went from Miami up to where they were playing, Fort Lauderdale or some festival up there. I didn’t get to talk to Bob, but he passed me going on stage, and he kind of nodded, like he recognized me.

What did you think when you heard the final album? As you probably know, Empire Burlesque is sort of a divisive album because there are a lot of later overdubs and synth and drum machines.

That was kind of a weird period for him, right? As I say, I’m really proud of being on “Clean Cut Kid” especially, but I’m proud of being on anything with Dylan. People used to kiddingly say Elvis is everywhere. Well, Dylan is everywhere. I mean, this guy from Hibbing, Minnesota. Who would expect that?

Thanks Jon! Check out more of his work at jonparis.com.