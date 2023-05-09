The Story of The Wicked Messenger, The First Bob Dylan Newsletter
An interview with Ian Woodward
For almost three decades, from 1980 until 2009, Ian Woodward ran a newsletter — of the old-school, ink-on-paper variety — called The Wicked Messenger. Initially printed loose-leaf and included in fanzines The Telegraph and, later, Isis. The Wicked Messenger was an essential source, maybe the essential source, for the very latest Dylan news, tour dates, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Flagging Down the Double E's to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.