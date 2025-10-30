Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fredrik's avatar
Fredrik
15h

Thank you for this! And thanks to McGuinn of course. Wonderful interview, made me think back on other stuff than Dylan. I worked at a radio station in Sweden in the early 90's. It was completely insignificant in the greater scheme of things but, incredibly, our morning guy did an interview with McGuinn back then. I think it was when the album "Back from Rio" came out. I still remember what a wonderful, warm, likeable guy he was. Great to hear from him again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shahbaz Khan's avatar
Shahbaz Khan
7h

Wonderful interview!

Restock the Rolling Thunder zine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture