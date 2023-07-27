Flagging Down the Double E's

"Tombstone Blues" and Paul Williams' Unfinished Fourth Book
2003-07-27, Orange County Fair, Costa Mesa, CA
Ray Padgett
1
Dylan & Petty Hit Red Rocks
1986-07-26, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO
Ray Padgett
5
Exploring Two Newly Unearthed Dylan/Petty Soundboards
1986-07-24, Sandstone Amphitheater, Bonner Springs, KS
Ray Padgett
8
Tonight As I Stand Inside the Rain
1994-07-17, Stadion Cracovia, Kraków, Poland
Ray Padgett
Richard Thompson Recalls Bob Dylan Covering "1952 Vincent Black Lightning"—Ten Years Ago Today
2013-07-14, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI
Ray Padgett
3
Stu's Noodles
2016-07-06, Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA
Ray Padgett
7
June 2023
Last Night in Lyon (By Jack Walters)
2023-06-29, L’Amphithéâtre, Lyon, France
Ray Padgett
Last Night in Carcassonne (By Matthew Ingate)
2023-06-26, Theatre Jean-Deschamps, Carcassonne, France
Ray Padgett
2
Out Today: Pledging My Time–Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members
"More fine stories than you can count" –Greil Marcus
Ray Padgett
16
Last Night in Logroño (by Roberto Muggiati)
2023-06-21, Palacio de los Deportes de La Rioja, Logroño, Spain
Ray Padgett
3
Stories in the Press: Philadelphia 1995
1995-06-21, Theater Of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA
Ray Padgett
1
Last Night in Alicante (by Tim Edgeworth & Alois Vontobel)
2023-06-15, Plaza de Toros, Alicante, Spain
Ray Padgett
2
