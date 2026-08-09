Flagging Down the Double E's
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The Wolfman Bites the Finger Lakes
2011-08-09, Finger Lakes Community College, Canandaigua, NY
Aug 9
•
Ray Padgett
14
4
The Grand Finale of the 1986 Bob Dylan/Tom Petty Tour
1986-08-06, Mid-State Fairground, Paso Robles, CA
Aug 6
•
Ray Padgett
24
6
Last Night in Nashville (by Henry Bernstein)
2026-08-01, Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN
Aug 2
•
Ray Padgett
35
7
4
July 2026
The Best Song Bob Dylan Never Played Live
It's not "Murder Most Foul"
Jul 30
•
Ray Padgett
55
24
9
In the First 25 Years of the Never Ending Tour, Bob Dylan Played Over 2,000 Shows—and Only Repeated a Setlist Eight Times
The Never Ending Tour 1988-2012, before The Set
Jul 25
•
Ray Padgett
29
5
1
Last Night in Richmond (by Anne Margaret Daniel)
2026-07-23, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA
Jul 24
•
Ray Padgett
27
9
3
Last Night in Forest Hills (by Lee Ranaldo and Adam Selzer)
2026-07-21, Forest Hills Stadium, New York, NY
Jul 22
•
Ray Padgett
50
5
4
Two Shadow Kingdom Cast Members Recall Filming in Secret with Bob Dylan
"You should never stare at a genius. Ever."
Jul 18
•
Ray Padgett
63
14
3
Last Night in Boston
2026-07-16, Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
Jul 17
•
Ray Padgett
49
15
1
My New Favorite 1996 Show
1996-07-12, Stadthalle, Magdeburg, Germany
Jul 12
•
Ray Padgett
25
8
Last Night in Cincinnati (by Nat Tracey-Miller)
2026-07-10, PNC Pavilion At Riverbend, Cincinnati, OH
Jul 11
•
Ray Padgett
37
5
1
"Absolute Anarchy" on the Dylan/Petty Tour
1986-07-11, Civic Center Auditorium, Hartford, CT
Jul 11
•
Ray Padgett
18
4
© 2026 Ray Padgett
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