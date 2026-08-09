Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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July 2026

The Best Song Bob Dylan Never Played Live
It's not "Murder Most Foul"
  Ray Padgett
In the First 25 Years of the Never Ending Tour, Bob Dylan Played Over 2,000 Shows—and Only Repeated a Setlist Eight Times
The Never Ending Tour 1988-2012, before The Set
  Ray Padgett
Last Night in Richmond (by Anne Margaret Daniel)
2026-07-23, Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront, Richmond, VA
  Ray Padgett
Last Night in Forest Hills (by Lee Ranaldo and Adam Selzer)
2026-07-21, Forest Hills Stadium, New York, NY
  Ray Padgett
Two Shadow Kingdom Cast Members Recall Filming in Secret with Bob Dylan
"You should never stare at a genius. Ever."
  Ray Padgett
Last Night in Boston
2026-07-16, Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
  Ray Padgett
My New Favorite 1996 Show
1996-07-12, Stadthalle, Magdeburg, Germany
  Ray Padgett
Last Night in Cincinnati (by Nat Tracey-Miller)
2026-07-10, PNC Pavilion At Riverbend, Cincinnati, OH
  Ray Padgett
"Absolute Anarchy" on the Dylan/Petty Tour
1986-07-11, Civic Center Auditorium, Hartford, CT
  Ray Padgett
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