Welcome to Flagging Down the Double E's. I write pieces on Bob Dylan concerts throughout history in this newsletter, shows from the ‘60s through just last night.

They’re not usually straight reviews; more like essays, articles, or interviews with band members inspired by a recording of the show in question. Each newsletter includes a download of the featured show’s bootleg.

There is a free tier that’s a great place to start, which gets you about half of the newsletters. If you decide you like it, the paid membership will give you all the newsletters, as well as access to a private Discord where we chat about all things Bob and various other perks (including the ability to request a show).

Sign up here:

PS. I also write a newsletter about Tom Waits songs, edit the cover songs blog Cover Me and have written two books: Cover Me: The Greatest Cover Songs of All Time (2017) and a 33 1/3 on Leonard Cohen and tribute albums (2020).