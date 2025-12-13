Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Cohn's avatar
Julie Cohn
1d

I LOVE this so much. I had never heard this story. It is surreal on so many levels like a weird dream sequence. I love all of your interviews but every serious Dylan fan could be carried away by the unlikely possibility that this could ever happen to them. I can’t stop thinking about it. Thanks so much for tracking him down and interviewing him!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
nightly_moth's avatar
nightly_moth
2d

Haha great story!.. I also liked that one of the Sinatra albums was 'Wee Small Hours' ...

I'll bring someone to life — use all of my powers... do it in the dark, in the wee small hours

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ray Padgett · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture