Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Faux Jean's avatar
Faux Jean
3h

Thank you for making me laugh several times 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture