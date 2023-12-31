I’ve got a big project set to kick off at the top of the new year (think round-number anniversaries, and just about the only time Dylan toured in January). But, in the meantime, I’d thought I’d send around a quick New Year’s Eve look back.

Below I’ve pulled out the ten most-read newsletters of the past year, five free and five paid, as well as ten personal favorites of mine that weren’t as widely read (I can’t believe some grainy GIFs of Bob Dylan playing guitar in 1997 didn’t break the internet!). It’s a primer for those who are new here, or those who just didn’t have the time to read every single issue.

Thanks to everyone for reading this year, and special thanks to those whose generous support helps keep this silly project going! See you on the other side…

FIVE MOST-READ FREE NEWSLETTERS

FIVE MOST-READ PAID NEWSLETTERS

FIVE “RAY’S PICKS”: FREE

FIVE “RAY’S PICKS”: PAID