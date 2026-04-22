Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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The Absurd's avatar
The Absurd
13h

I'm all in for "That furious 1976 sound"

Maybe the Biltmore Hotel recordings simply weren't furious enough for Bob!

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Toronto99's avatar
Toronto99
3hEdited

Ray, the RTR "Rolling Stone" from Niagara Falls, New York was bootlegged, but it has never circulated. Go back and watch the Scorsese doc, its in there as well...very short snippet though (sorry, don't know the time stamp).

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