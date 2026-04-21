Janis Joplin Gets Arrested, Patti Smith Breaks Her Neck, and Bob Dylan Prepares for Prime Time
1976-04-21, Curtis Hixon Convention Center, Tampa, FL
What I didn’t realize until doing this series is that the first three shows of Rolling Thunder 1976 were all in essentially the same place. For those who don’t know their Florida geography (guilty), Lakeland, St. Petersburg, and Tampa are all basically in the same metro area. They’re about 45 minutes apart. It’d be lik…
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