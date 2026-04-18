Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Nancy Cobb's avatar
Nancy Cobb
2h

As a note, Bob's headscarf had nothing to do with sheikhs of Araby or modern times; they were worn by the bricklayers and stone masons who were building the Dylans' Point Dume house at the time.

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JW's avatar
JW
3h

there was a hockey game or skating thing going on so the floor was covered by cardboard. in the middle of the floor there were some hippies who managed to bring in a small camper and were sitting in fold out chairs and demanding that all those in front of them sit down. the crowd didnt get much into it.

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