Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry J. Bernstein's avatar
Henry J. Bernstein
Apr 18, 2024

Wow! This was fantastic Ray. Really enjoyed going through this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robin Haar's avatar
Robin Haar
Sep 8, 2022

Hi, I just joined recently and am having fun digging into all of your material, including some of your older articles. The link for the 4/18/76 RTR show is no longer on Mediascape. I’m hoping you could provide another link. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Ray Padgett and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ray Padgett
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture