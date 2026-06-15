Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Randall W. Anderson's avatar
Randall W. Anderson
13h

On night number one his vocals were as strong as they have been in the last two decades. Slow in the middle? Perhaps but still moving. Serious or unserious? Quien sabes and no matter. Another night of wonderful gifts.

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Susan Stirling's avatar
Susan Stirling
10h

06.13.26 Berkeley Concert

Bob, playing and singing his words, his truths once again. The Greek Theatre concert wss perfect and I am still digesting the experience. The chosen setlist songs were melancholy, funny and oddly foreboding at times. Bob was the wise songbird, an elder singing his own song. The band was incredible. The majority of the nearly nine thousand fans watched Dylan with respect and love so incredibly strong it could be felt. I loved that. Seeing him at this time of life, his and mine, brought emotions that are still with me. It’s still hard to talk about. #bobdylan #berkeley

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