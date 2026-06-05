Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Nancy Cobb's avatar
Nancy Cobb
8h

Nice review from Dave. Great to hear one from a fellow musician who wanted more Rough and Rowdy and gave his Dad some homework beforehand ...now I will get the Basement Tape #11 so I can hear both versions of his 52 year old song.

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Roberta Rakove's avatar
Roberta Rakove
6h

What a lovely review. Makes me want to have Dave (with his girlfriend and his dad) over for dinner.

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