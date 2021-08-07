Flagging Down the Double E's

Tim Edgeworth
Aug 7, 2021

Interesting you should mention that Burlington '96 'This Wheel's On Fire' - that's my favourite performance of the song too!

User
Aug 7, 2021

In the intro to Oxford Town he's saying, "This is, uh, somebody asked to play this, somebody just asked me to play this a while back."

I've really enjoyed this triple set of newsletters - thanks!

