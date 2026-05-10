Sneaking Backstage in Corpus Christi
1976-05-10, Memorial Coliseum, Corpus Christi, TX
Today we hit a bummer milestone: The first newsletter with no tape. There have been two prior tapeless shows on this tour, but they both came from cities with two shows on the same day (Mobile and New Orleans), so we at least had a tape of one of the two that day (soundboards in both cases too!). Alas, there is no audio evidence whatsoever of what Bob g…
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