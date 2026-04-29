Stuck Inside of Mobile in Mobile
1976-04-29, Expo Hall, Municipal Auditorium, Mobile, AL
Today is the first concert of Rolling Thunder 1976 where they performed two shows—an early show at 5 PM, a late show at 10 PM. There’s no tape of the early show, or even much setlist info, but there is a soundboard of the late show. Not to pat myself on the back too hard, but it’s one I uncovered myself a couple yea…
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