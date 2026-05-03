Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Tanis Dennis's avatar
Tanis Dennis
29m

Thanks so much. I Always feel like I'm right there when I read your posts.

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Mick Gold's avatar
Mick Gold
2h

Thanks Ray, Fascinating account of highs & lows in New Orleans with much-appreciated sound board. The Idiot Wind is terrific.

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