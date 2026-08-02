Last night, Bob Dylan played the final show of the Long Hot Summer Tour in Nashville. Though the setlist didn’t change, he had one last surprise up his sleeve: opening act Jimmie Vaughan, who last played with Dylan in 2024, sat in for three songs. You can see him standing next to Dylan in that grainy photo above.

On the scene was Henry Bernstein, who hosts the monthly Dylan podcast Songs of Experience. Henry reports in:

When I saw “August 1, Nashville, TN,” as the last date on the Long Hot Summer tour (which I had been calling the “Hot Bob Summer tour” until the shirts were revealed), I circled that in my mind as a must-go-to. Bob Dylan, in August in Music City USA, home of Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and so many more. It would not be my first time in the Volunteer state, as I got to see Dylan sing “Big River” in Memphis just three short years ago.

After an incredible night in Atlanta, I was wondering how it could top Hotlanta? Would Bob acknowledge the last night or the city? Would any special guests come out? Would he add an extra song? Having been to several “Last shows,” I tempered my expectations. So let’s get into it:

The Venue

When I think of Summer Dylan concerts, my mind goes to giant soulless amphitheaters like Tinley Park, IL. However, I’ve been pleasantly surprised by the venues on this tour. See my recap of Atlanta, for more on that. Just a two-block walk from “Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk” (a completely anachronistic phrase) on Broadway, in the heart of Bachelor Party Central, is nestled the beautiful Ascend Amphitheater. With sprawling seats that descend to have a perfect view of the stage, I was completely surprised by not only how close the lawn was to the pavilion but how open everything was.

The Crowd

There were good vibes all around. People on the lawn were having a ball. There were musicians everywhere, children, young adults, and folks of Bob’s generation. I didn’t detect any drunk assholes or yappers who used the night as a venue to have a conversation or get wasted. It seemed like everyone was there for music. What a novel thought! Although it was mostly a sitting crowd, for the most part, no one seemed mad when the few of us here and there got up to dance.

The Show

At 8:55, the lights went down fast and on came the band, getting started before Bob was even at his piano. You have to be in your seat, ready to go, when he comes on! One thing that was special was that most of Lucinda’s band and some of Jimmie’s band were all watching the show from the side. Even they didn’t want to miss their hero one last time. In the Pro Wrestling world, this is called a “Curtain Sellout.” Meaning that everyone backstage is watching the match—or in this case Bob Dylan.

Watching The River Flow

For the second night in a row, “Watching the River Flow” replaced “To Be Alone With You.” A welcome change, at least by me. What’s funny is “To Be Alone” is the one song from Nashville Skyline on the setlist—but got dropped in Nashville.

Man In The Long Black Coat

I love the irony of Bob singing this song in a long white coat. This was where guitarist Joel Paterson really started to get going. He utilizes the whammy bar on his hollowbody guitar quite effectively. Getting that “wah wah” sound on a spooky song like this is perfect. The band has gotten quite good at being in sync when Bob wants them to cut out, get quiet or come back in big. This song was the start of that last night.

It Ain’t Me, Babe

I don’t need the crowd pleaser songs, I’m happy to get one. Bob plays a song in a familiar arrangement, clearly singing each iconic, recognizable line. This was when I started to notice his enunciation tonight was crystal clear and intentional. The crowd loved singing along. Dylan’s voice seemed to get stronger and stronger as the song went on. Paterson’s guitar solo was just perfect and Julian Lage was smiling ear to ear (does he ever stop smiling? No. Dream gig for him).

Tryin’ To Get To Heaven

Like “Long Black Coat,” to me this is a deep cut. One of my absolute favorites from Time Out of Mind. We are lucky we got to hear it all summer long. Again, some really nice guitar work from Paterson. He sometimes follows Bob’s piano notes, almost like a call and response or lick trading.

False Prophet

Ok here we go. All of a sudden, the band started looking towards the back, including Bob, and they waited. And there appeared the opening act, and guest of Bob Dylan in 2024, Jimmie F’n Vaughan. If you listen to the tape you’ll hear someone go “WHOAAAA JIMMIE! HELL YES!” It’s me, hi, I’m the someone, it’s me. This is where I got my closing-show wish: a special guest.

In Atlanta, I had noted the arrangement shifted slightly. Here it was back, probably to accommodate Jimmie? Jimmie got very close to Bob, was playing to him and Bob was smiling, laughing and actually singing some pointed lyrics at Jimmie. Julian looked like all of us. Bob gave several approving nods. Vaughan started off quiet but then got more and more brave with his solos.