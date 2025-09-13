Flagging Down the Double E's

Hektor Bleriot
4h

Oh, BOY...!

https://youtu.be/0KDm7s0PhDI?feature=shared

Jesko
3h

I was at two shows in 2000. The first was in Hannover. Ugly sports hall but it looked almost sold out. And tickets then were quite affordable compared to now. I think we paid around 50 euros. No seats. General admission. Despite the venue being so uninspiring Dylan and his band were fantastic. The highlight was Ring them Bells. This was in May. A few months later he came to Hamburg. The Sporthalle, ugly again. Known for its terrible acoustics. But here is the thing: it was the best Dylan show i have ever seen, or maybe the third best. Bielefeld in 1995 and Kiel in 1994 take the edge. One reason is we (my brother, a friend and I) were standing first row. And not because we were there early. Quite the opposite. But a guy approached us while we were standing in the middle of the hall drinking a beer and asked if we wanted to stand in the front. So we said yes and he guided us to the stage gave us wristbands and suddenly we were standing right in front of the stage. We were all in our 20s then and I guess this was the reason. Younger people in front that was what Dylan’s management seemed to want. I learned later that almost at a all European shows it was like that. A special area in front of the stage was always kept reserved for a selected crowd. Best wishes and keep up the great work, jesko

