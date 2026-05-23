Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Ryan Asmussen's avatar
Ryan Asmussen
1d

Ray, you really are a force to be reckoned with. I’m constantly so impressed by your efforts. Huge thanks for all you do for we Dylanophiles.

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Paul's avatar
Paul
3hEdited

The Hard Rain tv show is what got me into Dylan. I loved it. Thanks so much for this background info. I visited the Stanley Hotel on a trip to Colorado last summer. It was cool to know Bib and the band had stayed there.

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