Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

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Susan Stirling's avatar
Susan Stirling
10h

Ray, you are fleshing out more for your Shadow Kingdom interviews…yaaay! I feel as though I am there.

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William O'Loughlen's avatar
William O'Loughlen
11h

Love the photo of the lucky socks! Still hanging on.

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