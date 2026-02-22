Flagging Down the Double E's

Flagging Down the Double E's

Doug Evans
12h

Oh wow, your piece has cleared something up after 27+ years. I saw Dave Alvin, Joni and Bob in College Park, MD, at the beginning of November 1998. Dave came on, played, and then we all…waited…waited…waited…for Joni. I vividly remember saying to my then-gf “this is a very long break between acts”. Now I know—thanks to Chris Botti—that she was stuck in traffic coming from The White House!

Geoff Webb
14h

Seems like a spur of the moment pick up here but following on the interview Chris proceeds to illustrate just what pissed Joni off...Sting less so, but still, "alright, Chris" 🤣 Nice tone, though. Bob really was pretty lazy about it with Paul, and I bet the perfectionist felt a bit cheated since that was the only time it was going to happen. Enjoyable, as always.

